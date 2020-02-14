The Majorly Affordable Alternative to Duchess Kate’s $695 Riding Boots

Duchess Kate has always been a style icon, even before having her royal title. She constantly looks classy, even when she’s dressed casually and wrangling up her little princes and princess. Of course, being a duchess, her clothes and shoes aren’t always quite within our price range. While we love to admire her fashion picks, we’re often left feeling a little disappointed that we can’t justify grabbing them for ourselves!

Take her $695 Penelope Chivers riding boots, for example. She’s been wearing them since 2004 (at least!) and we love them so much, but are we willing to spend nearly $700 on them? We’d be too afraid to ruin them! But you know what? It’s okay, because this similar pair from Amazon starts under $30!

Get the DREAM PAIRS Women’s Koson Knee High Winter Riding Boots starting at just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

You don’t need the real thing to get Duchess Kate’s look — it’s about the style, not the brand. Of course, we’re not just going to go for the first dupe that catches our eye. We’re still about quality. That’s why we’re specifically recommending this pair with nearly 900 reviews!

Shoppers say not to hesitate when it comes to picking up a pair of these riding boots. They guarantee that the quality is excellent and that they’re so comfortable. Even those who normally avoid online shoe shopping at all costs are so happy they took the risk and think we should all do the same!

These faux-leather boots reach up to the knee in true riding boot fashion, a buckle strap adorning the top of the shaft. As your eyes make their way up, you may also notice two zippers: one shining on the outside and one rising from the instep. The outside one is purely for visual purposes, but the inner one is there to help you get these boots on and off with ease!

The inside of this shoe is just as impressive as the outside, with a padded insole and a warm and cozy faux-fur lining. And if the outside is less of your style, don’t click away — because this boot is also available in other versions, including lace-up! Your royal style awaits — all you have to do is add it to your cart!

