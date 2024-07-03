Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whenever you think back to past summer memories or even look back at past summer pictures, there will always be one sort of dress that really defined each season. In the early 2000s, it may have been a sleek and minimal maxi, while in 2010 it may have a colorful mini style. In 2024, we think the “it” dress of the summer will be anything gingham — and our top pick is on sale for just $28.

Further supporting our claim is data from influencer shopper platform, LTK, who told Us that gingham dresses skyrocketed in popularity by a whole 256% in the last 30 days. Not only that, but when we checked out one of our favorite gingham dresses on Amazon, we realized that over 1,000 had been sold in just the last month — sounds like the making of an “it” dress to me!

Get the Chouyatou Plaid Smocked Flounce Dress (originally $31) on sale for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

This ruffled gingham dress from Chouyatou is one of our top picks for a few reasons. Firstly, its star feature is its cute gingham fabric that comes in a few different colors including blue, red, black and khaki. Secondly, it has the most darling design, made with cute ruffled sleeves, a smocked bodice and a flared hem. And thirdly, it’s made of polyester and spandex, which makes it soft and slightly stretchy.

It’s also steadily gaining a strong base of five-star ratings and shopper reviews as well. One of those reviewers, who looked through “all of the expensive stores” for a dress for family photos, said they were “so impressed” by this one. “It is comfy, good quality, flattering and has pockets,” they said. “You know how amazing that is as a mom! I also loved the stretchy top of it as a nursing mama.”

As the shopper above pointed out, this is a great dress to style with your favorite jewelry pieces and some sandals for a summer family photo. But it could also be dressed up a bit more with heels and a cute rattan clutch for dinner out with friends. Of course, it’s also made for picnics, where you can pair it with some simple white tennis shoes and a hat.

As they say, the proof is in the pudding — or in this case, the fashion data, which says this gingham dress is going to be an “it” style of summer 2024. And unlike those pricier trends out there, this one is actually affordable and on sale right now for only $28 on Amazon.

See it: Get the Chouyatou Plaid Smocked Flounce Dress (originally $31) on sale for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

