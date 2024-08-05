Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you grew up in the ’90s, you most likely were obsessed with The Parent Trap like myself. I was obsessed with Meredith Blake and the “grown-up” styles she served throughout the movie. I’m pretty sure today Blake would have this button-up dress in every color. The $28 maxi shirtdress from Amazon quickly became a favorite in my closet, and I can’t quit wearing it!

At first, I wasn’t sure how the Chouyatou Striped Cotton Maxi Shirtdress would fit, but after I put it on, it was a perfect fit! The dress has an oversized style that comes down to the ankles (I’m 5’4 for reference) and includes classic buttons all the way down to the hem. I also love the turn-down lapel collar and Dolman batwing sleeves that give the maxi even more character. There are also two side-entry hand pockets to hold small items and a side split that keeps you cool as you move. The silhouette is flattering for all body types and is best for concealing bloating when you need it!

But don’t take my word for it. Here’s what Amazon shoppers say about the affordable dress:

“This is a very versatile dress. It can be worn with or without a belt. It is very pretty and easy to wear,” a reviewer wrote. “It covers all body flaws. I’m 5’5″ and 156. I ordered the large, which is what I normally order in my clothes. There is lots of room.”

And if you’re worried about the dress not having any shape to it, one shopper confirmed that it doesn’t look sloppy once you put it on. “I wasn’t sure that this would work for me,” they said. “Out of the packaging, it was shapeless. But once I got it all buttoned (there are a LOT of buttons — this is a long dress), it’s actually flattering. It’s 100% cotton and it’s a good weight. Nice, deep pockets. I’m 5’7 and 150lbs and bought the medium. Oversized but not sloppy.”

“This dress is so cute! The length comes to my ankles which was just like the picture,” a final shopper explained. “It is oversized by not ill-fitting. The shoulders come down your arm, which I like and is also like the picture. The sleeve is not a button sleeve, which is fine by me because I plan to wear it just like the picture. This is a perfect dress for the summer. Lite, but not see-through. It will be perfect for house lounging and later running out for a coffee with friends or shopping.”

The maxi shirtdress comes in five colors and prints you’ll love!

Get the Chouyatou Striped Cotton Maxi Shirtdress for $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 5, 2024, but are subject to change.