Save Big on Chrissy Teigen’s Go-To Skin Peel at Dermstore for Black Friday

When it comes to celebrity skincare, you can’t necessarily trust everything you see. Filters are pretty wild these days, and A-list makeup artists certainly know their way around large pores and blemishes. A photo is worth a thousand words, and some celebrity’s “bare skin” selfies are worth a thousand layers of concealer!

Achieving that flawless glow isn’t impossible though. Some stars let theirs shine without any complexion-blurring tricks — and if we’re lucky, they’re even willing to share their secrets with us. One star we can always count on to give us the truth? Chrissy Teigen. It was through her that we became endlessly enamored with Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare’s at-home peels, after all. And today’s our lucky day, because these peels are 20% off with code SHARETHELOVE at Dermstore for just a few days!

had such an incredible 530 dinner at n/naka. Home and makeup off by 8. don’t sleep on early bird dinner, family!!! pic.twitter.com/9l9hdB2uHM — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 17, 2019

See it! Get the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel for 20% off with code SHARETHELOVE at Dermstore for an extremely limited time!

In late 2019, Teigen posted a Twitter selfie video with husband John Legend, and fans immediately started to reply, asking how her skin was glowing even under such dim lighting. She shared that Dr. Dennis Gross was the answer, revealing that she loved not only the Ferulic + Retinol Wrinkle Recovery Peel, but the even stronger Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel too!

This AHA/BHA peel works in a two-step system, featuring pre-dosed pads that are individually packaged — making them great for when you’re on the go. You start with step one, taking the pad and massaging it over clean, dry skin in circular motions, gently exfoliating to slough away flakes. This may lead to visibly smaller pores as well as hastened cell renewal, meaning clearer skin — fast!

See it! Get the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel for 20% off with code SHARETHELOVE at Dermstore for an extremely limited time!

When the first pad feels dry, stop massaging and wait two minutes. You can then follow up with step two, using the same circular massaging technique. This pad features retinol and resveratrol, two anti-aging must-haves in any routine. Dispose of the pad once it feels dry, and make sure to check out how radiant and smooth your skin now looks and feels!

This peel is definitely a huge hit among skincare lovers, racking up so many reviews across the internet. Start small with 30 treatments or go big with 60 — it’s up to you! Skin will never stop aging, but this Dermstore sale won’t last long!

See it! Get the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel for 20% off with code SHARETHELOVE at Dermstore for an extremely limited time!

Looking for more? Shop more from Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!