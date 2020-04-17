14,000 Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With This $11 Hydrating Serum

Do you ever feel like if you just won the lottery, all of your skin issues would be resolved? You’d buy an entire new routine full of $100+ dollar products and within just a few days, your acne would be gone, your dark spots would be brightened and your texture would be smooth as smooth can be. And you know what? Maybe that would be the case. But for the skin of your dreams, we’re here to tell you that a lottery win is not the only way to achieve it!

No, the other ways don’t involve jumping through figurative or literal hoops. In fact, our favorite way is through a site we all know how to use…and its starting cost is under $15. Million dollar results for the same price as your last lunch out? You can see why over 14,000 reviewers are irrevocably in love with this serum from Amazon!

Get the Cosmedica Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Serum now starting at just $11 at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 24, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say you seriously can’t beat the results you’ll see from using this affordable serum, and they wouldn’t trade it for anything else — even those $100+ dollar ones. The results are of all kinds too. Damage from years and years of sunbathing is finally beginning to fade, whiteheads have stopped popping up uninvited and even excess oil has learned to stay in its place!

This serum has a short ingredient list in order to maintain its pureness. We knew we were impressed when we saw 100% hyaluronic acid. This superstar ingredient, commonly known as HA, is known to hold 1,000 times its weight in water — keeping skin plump and hydrated all day and all night!

Get the Cosmedica Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Serum now starting at just $11 at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 24, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Cosmedica serum is made for all skin types, including sensitive. Its list of skincare claims seems too vast to be true, but considering the sheer number of reviewers, we’re all in. Honestly, improved texture and tone, increased brightness, more balance and an intense (but gentle) blast of moisture all sound great to us — especially when the anti-aging effects start to kick in. This serum claims to fill in lines and wrinkles while increasing elasticity to give you the most youthful complexion you’ve seen in a while!

This serum is currently available in three sizes, and you only need a couple of drops every time you use it. Grab it today, especially while the smallest version is still on sale, and see what having lottery-worthy skin is all about!

Get the Cosmedica Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Serum now starting at just $11 at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 24, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more from Cosmedica here and shop more serums at Amazon here! Shop all current Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!