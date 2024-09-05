Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When we find the exact beauty products celebrities are using, we can’t help but add them to our own collections. This past weekend, Chrissy Teigen was captured on set wearing the Lip Sketch Hydrating Lip Crayon from Ilia Beauty in the shade Pink Door. Teigen’s makeup artist, Billie Gene, applied the smoothing lip color by using a few dabs to create a flawless pink lip.

The Ilia Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon offers a creamy finish and intense color payoff with just a few swipes. It’s weightless and hydrating, which leaves lips comfortable all day. The lip crayon isn’t just packed with color, it also features skincare ingredients like sea succulent, seaweed extract, rosehip oil and hyaluronic acid to condition, hydrate, plump, smooth and strengthen the skin barrier. In a study by Ilia, 100% of testers said lips were smoothed, and 98% said lips looked fuller instantly.

Get the Ilia Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon for $26 at Sephora!

Shoppers also rave about the lip crayon. “I just picked this up yesterday and I’m in love!” a Sephora shopper said. “It glides on so smoothly and I feel like the pictures represent the color really well. This photo is me at noon after only applying once at 7:30am. So multiple cups of coffee and speaking in meetings into the day — it still holds really well! I kind of want this in red now!”

“After using this product this past week and how pigmented it is,” another shared. “This was my first time purchasing and using this product. It’s safe to say that I will be purchasing this again in a different color.”

A final reviewer said Ilia’s lip crayon is “to die for.” They also added: “Yummy!! It’s a deliciously hydrating and smooth liner. I bought the color genre and it’s the perfect pop when paired with color or subdued enough that it compliments nude lipsticks. I’m in love!”

Now that Teigen’s exact shade is leaked, this won’t be in stock for long. So hurry and add the lip crayon to your cart!

