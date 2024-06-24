Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Coco Jones loves wearing makeup to make herself feel put together and ready for a day of events. If you follow her on Instagram, you know she’s constantly posting the best picks, including what personally she’s wearing, and being honest about everything. A partner of the brand, she loves using L’Oréal products for her makeup look. What’s her favorite lipstick? It’s the L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick.

The Grammy-winning singer posted an Instagram reel about loving all L’Oréal products, and she added that this lipstick adds a final touch to her pout. “To finish off this look, I’m using the L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick in the shade Worth It,” Jones said in the reel. “This color is so versatile, daytime, nighttime look, it just eats.”

Get the L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick for $10 (originally $14) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

The L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick gives your pout a matte finish and lasts up to 16 hours. It comes in 18 shades, has hyaluronic acid and is formulated to not smudge or bleed. Jones also uses the L’Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion and L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Panorama Mascara.

The lipstick has received hundreds of five-star reviews. One five-star shopper shared how they “get a lot of compliments and I feel very pretty when I wear this shade.” They continued: “It’s very smooth and it’s a good price for how long it lasts.” Another five-star reviewer with mature lips noted that “this one is a keeper, my lips feel smooth and moisturized.” They also shared that they tested so many brands until trying this lipstick. One final five-star shopper shared how this lipstick “feels soft and super long wearing.”

