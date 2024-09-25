Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There may be a new go-to shoe trend every fall, but without fail, the chunky loafer tends to return to the limelight. Celebrities can’t get enough of this versatile footwear choice — stars like Dakota Johnson, Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber, Jenna Ortega and more have all been spotted around town wearing chunky loafers and it’s easy to understand why. The shoe can be paired with almost any outfit, from casual jeans to structured dresses, and is also pretty comfortable. What more could you ask for? We compiled some of our favorite styles that you can shop on Amazon for under $100. Don’t wait to snag this season’s hottest and most timeless shoe.

Amazon’s top choices have never let Us down! These bestselling loafers are levels above other options — and not just because of the classic design. We particularly appreciate the padded heel collar that wards off irritation and blisters. Most loafers require some sort of (painful) break-in time, but you should experience smooth sailing with these from the jump.

Just $43!

Black may be the most popular color for chunky loafers, but we encourage you to switch it up with this beige alternative. The neutral shoe pairs beautifully with jeans and slacks while the shiny gold detailing adds a fun pop of personality.

Was $40, now just $30!

A sturdy pair of loafers for under $30? Sign us up! This pick is made from durable patent PU leather, a synthetic alternative to real leather that’s more affordable and just as resilient. The shiny finish will make the shoes the focal point of any outfit, adding a bit of flair to your look.

Was $25, now just $17!

Steve Madden has become a heavy hitter in the loafer world due to its quality construction, standout design details (like golden hardware) and comfortable cushioning. These elements ensure all Steve Madden loafers — including the classic Lando — remain closet staples for years to come.

Just $80!

If you love the chunky loafer style but are searching for something unique, let Us introduce you to this oxford option. While this design features the same chunky lug sole you know and love, it also includes a lace-up upper and an eye-catching buckle that gives it an edgy twist.

Just $50!

If you’re after a chunky loafer that isn’t too trendy and will withstand numerous trend cycles, you can’t go wrong with this classic pair from Toms. The lug sole isn’t as thick as some other designs on our list, but it still provides a bit of lift while the penny detailing on the upper adds a timeless twist. You’ll also be able to choose between eight versatile colors.

Was $110, now just $73!