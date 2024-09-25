Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Raise your hand if your favorite holiday is Halloween. I see you! I eagerly await the time of year when I can finally break out my witchy home decor and fashion accessories. For 2024, Coach has also embraced the spooky vibes, releasing boo-tiful purse styles that encapsulate the trickster energy of the holiday. Check out some of the cutest Halloween-ready designs to snag from the brand’s outlet, below. I, for one, want to own them all!

Get into the spooky spirit of the season with this adorable jack-o-lantern bag. The circular canteen shape offers impressive storage for its compact size — you can fit your phone, wallet, keys and more within the double-zipped compartments. Plus, with a removable crossbody strap, there are multiple ways to wear it. As for the rest of the look, keep things simple and let this be your finishing touch for an all-black ensemble or the classic combo of jeans, a tee and a leather jacket.

Just $199!

Need a tote to carry around all of your witchy supplies, like potions, herbs and candles? Don’t worry, Coach has got you covered with this festive oversized bag. Its signature canvas tote features a spacious main compartment with an interior zippered pocket and snap closure designed to keep your belongings safe. The spooky print — which is scattered with ghosts, cats, stars and pumpkins — is a subtle and fun way to embrace the Halloween spirit!

Just $199!

Perfect for those who follow the phases of the moon, this kitschy camera bag is the ideal purse size for nights out with the girls — not too big, but far from itty bitty. We’re sure you’ll get plenty of compliments on the moon motif, which also features a mysterious black cat to make it even more Halloween-y. It doesn’t get much cuter (or more practical) than this!

Just $119!

Collect candy in style with this trick or treat bucket. The genuine leather-lined canvas bucket keeps its sturdy shape as you fill it with treats (and tricks). We’re partial to the Halloween ghost style, but you’ll have the option to choose between a cat, a jack-o-lantern and a moon as well.

Just $139!

Want to add just a touch of Halloween spirit to a Coach bag you already own? It’s easier than ever with a seasonal bag charm. This small ghost bear clip-on is equal parts adorable and spooky, instantly giving your everyday carryall ghoulish vibes.

Just $88!

Coach couldn’t put out a Halloween-inspired collection without including its classic Corner Zip Wristlet in the mix. Offered in two haunting patterns, including a graphic that features pumpkins and ghosts, it’s the perfect gift for someone who lives for October 31.

Just $44!