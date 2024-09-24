Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With the fall temperatures officially setting in, I decided my wardrobe could use a few new pieces to bring some extra coziness to my closet. I check a variety of places for new pieces but one of my favorites is Amazon’s new arrivals section. And to my luck, it’s currently filled with tons of chic pieces just in time for the season — and they start at just $15.

A couple of things that caught my eye right away were these barrel jeans, as they’re a top fall trend in the jeans department. I also simply cannot go without this chic gold-button cardigan, as it’s a classic and cozy style. But that’s not all, I rounded up 13 of my favorites below — from cozy sets, beautiful blouses, warm sweaters and more!

13 Cozy and Chic New Arrivals From Amazon’s New Arrivals Section

Trending New Tops

1. Quiet Luxury Cardigan: One of my favorite fashion trends, I can picture myself wearing this quiet luxury style cardigan with jeans, dresses, skirts and more!

2. Must-Have Coat: This suede leather coat will be so chic with all my fall outfits and it looks way more expensive than it is!

3. Everyday Top: This ribbed long sleeve top has a flattering pleated design and lettuce hem that’s slimming on the body!

4. Pretty Puff Sleeve: I love the way this puff sleeve top has an arm-flattering design and can be both dressed up and down!

5. Chucky-Chic: There’s nothing that says fall quiet like a chunky knit sweater and this style even comes in a few earthy-toned colors!

Perfectly New Pants

6. Beautiful Barrels: With their wide leg, tapered design, these barrel jeans are slimming and flattering for the legs!

7. A Steal on Sweats: I live in sweats throughout the fall and I’m adding this cozy new wide leg style to my rotation!

8. Loves a Light Wash: Light wash jeans like this wide leg style are perfect for dressing up with heels but also can be made casual with tennis shoes!

Darling New Dresses

9. Very Velvet: This velvet midi dress is not only soft against the skin, it’s also slimming on the waist with its wrapped design!

10. Designer-Looking: With its intricate embroidery, hollow lace design and button up v-neckline, this puff sleeve midi dress almost looks designer!

11. Make it a Mini: I love the way this ruffled mini dress can be paired with boots, heels and even flats in the fall!

Stylish New Sets

12. Cute and Colorblocked: This colorblocked hem matching set looks so elevated but actually feels really cozy!

13. Stylish and Striped: This striped collared matching set can be worn at home with slippers, but also out for coffee dates with sneakers!