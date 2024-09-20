Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Rich mom summer vacations to the tropics have come to an end, and they’re now prepping their closets for fun fall getaways! A TikTok viral aesthetic we’re constantly seeing on our ‘For You’ pages, we can safely assume rich moms love a stylish matching set for their travels — and so do we! That’s why we rounded up these 17 cozy and chic fall matching sets that would all be rich mom-approved.

Helping to make the travel and packing process just a bit easier, these 17 matching sets are perfect for traveling to places like wine country California or a lodge resort on the East coast. They can be worn both on the plane, but also at the destination itself. Below you’ll find everything from high-performance sets for the sporty moms and scandi-style sets for the fashionable ones. All are sure to keep you looking rich and feeling warm throughout the fall — and they start at just $30.

17 Cozy and Chic Rich Mom-Style Matching Sets for Fall Getaways

For Cozy-Seekers

1. Lodge Resort Coziness: All we can think of when we see this contrast hem knitted set is sitting by the fireplace with a good cup of hot cocoa!

2. Scandi-Aesthetic Queen: If you’re a fan of the aesthetic, you’ll love this Scandinavian-style matching set that features eye-catching hems and front pockets!

3. Free People Lookalike: This Free People-style set gives you their vintage aesthetic without the high price tag!

4. Fall Weather Go-To: You’ll want to grab for this turtleneck knit set for warmth when the fall temperatures start to cool!

5. Mix and Matching Made Easy: With its two tone design, this cap sleeve and pants set makes it easy to style with the rest of your closet!

6. Really Soft Ribbed Knit: We picture this ribbed knit set being perfect for cozying up in after a long day at work with your favorite fall soup and a good book!

7. For a Warmer Day: They don’t always happen, but when a warm fall day hits you’ll want a more lightweight set like this short sleeve style!

For The Classy and Chic Fashionistas

8. It’s Giving Designer: With its contrast striped hems, quality knit stitching and relaxed fit, this expensive-looking matching set looks totally designer!

9. Easily Elevating: This chic and elevated matching set can be styled down with tennis shoes, but also styled up with heels, some jewelry and a bag!

10. Your Favorite Travel Companion: With its soft and stretchy viscose and PBT fabric, we know this sleek cap sleeve set will be your new travel favorite!

11. Preppy Perfection: We can easily picture rich moms wearing this preppy-style set that features a collared neck, a v-neckline and soft knit fabric!

12. Striped and Soft: If you’re a simple designer, you’ll definitely want to check out this striped set that comes in several neutral color combinations!

13. Looks Expensive: This old money-style set feels like loungewear but looks like an expensive designer style!

For the Sporty Moms

14. For Sporty Spice: Go for a Victoria Beckham sporty spice moment in this contrast matching sweat set that’s an extra cozy wear!

15. Doubles as Workout Wear: You can pack light when you bring along this matching tracksuit that also doubles as athletic wear!

16. An Amazon Favorite: A major favorite of Amazon shoppers, this trendy tracksuit is beloved for its sleek style, soft fabric and comfortable fit!

17. Baggy but Beautiful: If you’re bloated from all of the fall comfort food, you’re definitely going to want to wear this 17 Cozy and Chic Rich Mom-Style Matching Sets for Fall Getaways — Starting at $30 that has a baggy but cute feel!