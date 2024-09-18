Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Two things rich moms wouldn’t be caught without: layers on a chilly fall day and expensive-looking style. The fashion aesthetic that went viral on TikTok is still a favorite of the fashion industry – and now we’re helping you get the look! To upgrade your fall layering game, we rounded up these 17 rich mom-style fall jackets that’ll instantly make your outfit look 10x more expensive.

These jackets are proof that sometimes it only takes one piece of your outfit to make the rest of it look more high end. Whether you’re looking for chic styles to wear to work like this striped cardigan or plaid styles to wear for errand-running, our roundup has something for you! The best part is that they’re all at an affordable price point and start at just $30.

17 Rich Mom Fall Jackets to Make Your ‘Fit Look 10x More Expensive

Classic Fall Styles

1. Our Absolute Favorite! Nothing says fall quite like a plaid shacket and this best-selling style from Amazon is one of our faves!

2. Do the Denim: When styled the right way, this denim jacket can give your look an understated but stylish vibe!

3. Cropped Cutie: Make this cropped flannel jacket look extra expensive by pairing it with some leather leggings, knee-high boots and some statement jewelry!

4. Try the Trench: There’s something about a cropped trench coat that can elevate even the most casual of outfits, like leggings and tennis shoes!

5. Da Bomb.com: Master an edgy-chic look with this leather bomber jacket that has a relaxed, oversized fit and pockets!

6. Quilted Cutie: Whether you get this quilted jacket in black, white or olive, it’ll instantly make anything outfit from jeans to leggings look more high end!

Chic and Sophisticated Styles

7. Our Absolute Favorite! Not only is this striped cardigan one of our favorites, it’s a favorite of Amazon shoppers too, seeing that over 2,000 were purchased in the last month.

8. Refined and Elegant: With how refined and chic this open front knit jacket is, no one will be able to tell that it’s only $40!

9. It’s Giving Old Money: Bring a hint of the old money aesthetic into your closet with this chic knitted cardigan that features gold front buttons!

10. Pretty in Pearls: You’ll undoubtedly look extra luxurious when you put on this exquisite pearl jacket that has them lined throughout the whole hemline!

Transitional Styles

11. Our Absolute Favorite! We love this single breasted wool coat as it’s light enough for cool fall days but heavy enough for winter ones too!

12. Puffer Perfection: Wear this cropped puffer jacket with jeans and some heels for a night out and leggings and tennis shoes for running errands!

13. Breeze Buster: Chilly breezes won’t stand a chance against this cozy shearling jacket that comes in several rich fall tones to choose from!

14. Rainy Day Must-Have: Stay looking chic and dry on rainy fall days in this hooded, button up raincoat!

Fun and Funky Options

15. Sherpa Chicness: Break away from the average fall color scheme with this color blocking sherpa jacket that comes in a few styles to choose from!

16. Fabulous in Fur: Not only does this cropped fur jacket bring outfits expensive-looking style, it brings some fun to them as well!

17. Prettiest Prints! This trendy quilted jacket is a compilation of several different colored, pretty prints!