If there were any place on Earth that would epitomize the quiet luxury trend, it would be any New York City rich moms. Whether it be a rich mom on the Upper East Side of the city like this viral video depicts or one Tribeca, they all have a sophisticated, refined and just downright chic style that many of Us strive to acheive. To help you get their look without spending their budget, we rounded up these 17 rich mom pieces on Amazon to look like an NYC millionaire — but start at just $16.

These pieces master the art of looking expensive, while still staying within your price range. They’re great for doing everything an NYC rich mom would do, like dropping off their kids at school, heading to lunch with friends and even for nights out on the town. Find everything you might need in your closet below, from cozy coats, to everyday dresses, trending pants and more!

17 Rich Mom Amazon Pieces to Look Like a New York City Millionaire — Starting at Just $16

Chic and Cozy Coats

1. Our Absolute Favorite! On top of being an Amazon best-seller, we know this chic belted coat would be a staple for cool days in the city!

2. Edgy-Chic: Not only will this suede jacket keep you warm, it’ll also elevate your outfit with its edgy-chic moto-style design!

3. Scandi-Style: New York girls have been loving the Scandi girl trend and this Merino wool scarf coat from Quince is the embodiment of that!

4. Trendy Trench: This cropped trench coat is a top trend in the fashion world right now for its outfit-elevating design, functionality and versatility!

5. Luxe Layer: With its simple design, wool-like fabric and neutral color selection, this relaxed lapel jacket looks way more expensive than it is!

Day and Date Night Dresses

6. Our Absolute Favorite! This knitted wrap dress is our favorite because of how comfortable it is and easily it can be styled with both boots and heels!

7. Very Versatile: New York rich moms are busy, so they need simple and versatile dresses like this tiered maxi dress from Quince to keep on schedule!

8. Sweet Sweater Dress: Great for pairing with the above belted coat is this ribbed sweater dress that’s great for work, lunch dates and anything in between!

9. Worth the Splurge: If there’s one dress we recommend splurging on, it’s this best-selling shirtdress from Anthropologie because of its chic style that can be worn year-round!

10. Dressed to Impress: Events are a big part of an NYC rich mom’s agenda and this sweetheart midi dress from Reformation makes a stylish pick!

11. Everyday Go-To: Get this belted shirtdress in New York black or a fun fall color like brown or olive green!

Stylish Skirts and Pants

12. Tailored Trousers: These tailored-style trousers are an absolute essential for pairing with sweaters and blouses for in-office days in the city!

13. A Top Fall Trend: These barrel jeans from Abercrombie are a top fall trend and let me tell you, they are so flattering on the figure!

14. You’re Cute Jeans: NYC rich moms have casual days too, which is what these best-selling slimming jeans on Amazon are perfect for!

Trending Tops and Sweaters

15. Our Absolute Favorite! This ribbed knit sweater is our top favorite for its cozy af fabric, wear-with-anything design and comfortable oversized fit!

16. A Very Chic Cardigan: We can see NYC rich moms pairing this chic striped cardigan with dresses, jeans, skirts and more!

17. Cozy Cashmere: Of course, a cashmere sweater (or two) like this boat neck style from Quince are also a wardrobe staple!