Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

After hanging around on the Upper East Side for nine years, I have the wealthy fashions down to a tee. In fact, I can spot Manhattan’s elite from blocks away, all because of what they’re wearing. The following styles will help you emulate their aesthetic — but for a whole lot less. Find your rich mom staples from Amazon, below!

Related: No One Will Believe You Scored This Fashion-Forward Fall Footwear From Walmart! Fall is finally here! I’ve been counting down the days until I could sip pumpkin spice lattes, binge Gilmore Girls and curl up in front of a cozy fire. Another one of my autumn agenda essentials? Shopping for fall footwear! Even though many boots on the market cost well over $100, you don’t need to […]

1. Rich Mom Uniform: You can’t walk around the Upper East Side without seeing at least a dozen women in a coat that looks exactly like this Anrabess jacket. You can get the style on Amazon for under $75!

2. She Means Business: Rich mom are always jetting from school to the office to philanthropic activities. A chic suit vest set like this keeps her looking polished through it all.

3. All in The Neck Line: Mock neck sweaters have an inherent posh feel about them. It’s no surprise you see countless women wearing mock neck style in Manhattan. This sleeveless pick can be paired with jeans, slacks or a skirt for all-around expensive vibes.

4. Step Out in Style: These shoes remind Us of vintage Ann Taylor flats that you see charity luncheon attendees always wearing. (We bet these are much more comfortable, though.)

5. New England Vibes: You may not own a sailboat or a yacht (yet) but slipping into this nautical stripes cardigan will bring you one step closer to achieving those dreams.

6. Tailored to Perfection: Part of the reason rich moms look so chic is thanks to their tailor. These slacks from Funyyzo fit like a glove on everyone, making them look more expensive than they actually are.

7. Tennis Mom: Why do all the rich moms play tennis? I may never know the answer, but you’ll blend right in with this Imily Bela cable knit polo tennis sweater.

8. Elevated Basic: The key to quiet luxury looks are basic items that look a bit more luxe. For example, instead of a plain white button down, opt for this striped pick that offers a subtle ritzy flair.

9. Lounge in Style: Wanna know a secret? Rich moms are always two steps ahead in the fashion department. AKA they were trendy lounge sets like — this one from Tanming — over sweatsuits everyday.

10. No More Skinny Jeans: Rich moms agree with Gen Z — skinny jeans are out. Instead, they opt for flattering wide leg, high waist designs like this Sidefeel pair.

11. Luncheon Ready: You could totally pass off for a Kennedy in this Pink Queen Cardigan Dress. The gold button details give this a vintage appeal.

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

12. Go-To Blazer: When in doubt, rich moms will fall back to a neutral blazer for any and every event. Go for one that’s tailored, like this design from Cicy Bell.