When it comes to buying clothes, the better deals you find can entice you to buy yourself some really good goodies you’ve been waiting for. From trousers that can work in the office to sexy, edgy dresses for nights out with the girls, snagging fashion finds on sale is essential. What’s more, right now, Saks Fifth Avenue is having its friends and family sale, and it’s the perfect time to get some retail therapy!

Here at Us, we’re all about shoes and handbags, and Saks has a few deals on popular aesthetics. We rounded up ten deals to shop during the Saks Fifth Avenue friends and family sale — read on to see our picks!

1. Sheer Elegance: This Marc Jacobs The Mesh small tote bag is fashion-forward and easy — was $250, now just $125!

2. Denim on Denim: This Tory Burch mini T monogram denim bucket bag uses denim for a sturdy, chic option — was $368, now just $193!

3. Sleek Vibe: We love this Little Liffner Maccheroni embossed Leather saddle bag because it’s polished and sophisticated — was $550, now just $412!

4. Closet Staple: This Rebecca Minkoff Darren leather shoulder bag is the perfect accessory for running errands or hanging out with the girls— was $378, now just $284!

5. Avant-Garde: If you like bags that feel elevated, this Aesther Ekme Demi Lune leather shoulder bag is right up your alley — was $535, now just $401!

6. She’s A Lady: These Stuart Weitzman Jane 35mm patent leather pumps pair well with trousers, jeans or dresses — was $475, now just $356!

7. Everyday Essential: This Michael Michael Kors Cosmo 40mm leather booties work for days in the office or other formal events — was $155, now just $116!

8. Stitched Synergy: We can’t get over these Bernardo Gwynn ballet flats due to their woven leather construction — was $198, now just $149!

9. Neutral Classics: These kate spade new york ankle booties uses suede for an elevated, comfy feel — was $248, now just $124!

10. All Weather-Approved: These Sorel Caribou X Lace-Up Boots work for cold, rainy days — was $200, now just $100!