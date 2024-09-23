Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that fall is officially underway — it’s time to talk about finding a series of easy cold weather-approved fashion finds that will help you feel chic no matter what. From running errands to heading into the office, the right set of clothing can help you handle and manage everything!

From flowy dresses to structured outerwear, there is an easy fall fashion find that will become your new favorite piece of clothing. Nevertheless, we rounded up 13 easy fall fashion finds that we’re sure you’ll love — read on to see our picks!

1. Office Ready: This Anrabess long cardigan sweater works for days in the office or any other formal occasion — was $56, now just $37!

2. She Means Business: These Trendy wide leg pants are so sleek and classic — just $24!

3. Off-The-Shoulder Realness: We love this Missactiver oversized sweater because it’s slouchy but verastile enough to pair with anything — just $32!

4. Maximum Coverage: This Lillusory turtleneck oversized sweater has a billowing neckline that will keep you nice and toasty — was $35, now just $30!

5. Boss and CEO: If you want a sharp pair of pants that will help you look polished in the office, these Kicozy high waist pants have you covered — just $41!

6. Edgy Girl: We can’t get over this Sofia Jeans sweater because of its funky shoulder cutout and high-shine effect — just $30!

7. Soft and Smooth: This Time And Tru mixed media hoodie is perfect for lazy days indoors or chilly nights out — just $20!

8. Smoother Operator: For the girl who likes timeless coats, this Time and Tru trench coat is right up your alley — just $30!

9. Closet Staple: This No Boundaries Pointelle duster cardigan will look so darling with jeans or a frilly skirt — just $19!

10. Everyday Essential: This Nordstrom rib V-neck sweater is a simple, warm option that we’re sure you’ll love — was $129, now just $84!

11. Prints, Please: We love a super stylish piece that also helps with an initiative. This cute Nordstrom x Harlem’s Front Row Harbison rib wool and cashmere sweater vest checks off all our boxes — just $149!

12. Tied Up: You can coordinate this Petal & Pup captivate tie hem sweater with jeans, skirts, trousers and more — just $79!

13. Shifted Vibes: This ASTR the Label shift dress is a flirty, decadent option that makes for a great closet addition — just $79!