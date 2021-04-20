Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

When taking style notes from celebrities, who better to pay attention to than the original supermodels? They always know what to wear and how to elevate a simple look, so it’s only natural to observe their off-duty fashion habits and jot down their handy hacks.

In fact, we recently came across paparazzi shots of Cindy Crawford, and couldn’t stop gushing over how incredible her legs looked. Yes, we know what you’re thinking: She’s Cindy Crawford. She literally always looks amazing. While this is an indisputable fact, we couldn’t help but feel that wearing nude heels could help Us to elongate the appearance of our legs as well!

Heels can make your legs look longer thanks to the extra height they provide, and when you combine that with a neutral color, it results in a fabulous extended effect! We decided to do our own browsing and find nude heels that we’re absolutely obsessed with. Read on for our top picks!

These Classic Single-Strap Heels

You can’t go wrong with a pair of simple, clean heels like this pair from Sam Edelman! They’ll always be in style, and they’re incredibly versatile as well.

Get the Sam Edelman Yaro Ankle Strap Sandal Heel (originally $120) on sale with free shipping for $70, available from Zappos!

These Comfy Heels

Heels like this Steve Madden pair are ideal whenever we want a little height — but don’t want our feet to hurt in the process. This type of low heel is incredibly comfortable, and the sleek design looks great with tons of different looks!

Get the Steve Madden Irenee Sandal with free shipping for $70, available from Zappos!

These Sleek Slip-On Mule Heels

Did we just find the perfect nude summer heel? We think so! We adore the two-strap design, and the fact that they’re a slip-on shoe. You can throw these heels on in just a few seconds, and you’re ready to go!

Get the FARYL by Farylrobin Analisa heels (originally $75) on sale with free shipping for $56, available from Zappos!

These Chunky Platform Heels

Chunky heels are just as versatile and functional as other options, and we’re obsessed with this pair from Chinese Laundry! They have a platform in the sole that won’t make you feel like you’re wearing four-inch heels, and shoppers are raving about how comfortable they are.

Get the CL By Laundry Go On heels with free shipping for $50, available from Zappos!

These Platform Stiletto Heels

These heels are likely the most similar to Crawford’s of this selection. The ultra-thin stiletto heel is back, and it’s much easier to wear this type of shoe there’s added platform support, like these beauties from Nine West!

Get the Nine West Zadie heels with free shipping for $89, available from Zappos!

Looking for more? Check out more nude heels and shop all of the women’s shoes available from Zappos!

Check out more exclusive Us Weekly deals at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!