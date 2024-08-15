Your account
13 Clutch Bags to Add Elegance to Your Look — All on Amazon and Nordstrom

Amalie Bladt
Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The final touch to any outfit is a clutch. If you have a passion for fashion, you may own various colored clutches. Trends may come and go, but clutch purses offer a timeless style. You can easily carry all your essentials in a small clutch when heading out for a night with your friends. Clutch bags are convenient for quick outings and spacious enough to hold your most essential belongings. Adding a clutch to your wardrobe can take your looks to the next level.

We’ve rounded the best clutch bags to add to your bag collection below!

  1. Olga Berg Nic Faux Leather Clutch: This sleek silhouette clutch features a removable chain strap for carrying it throughout the day. 
  2. FashionPuzzle Envelope Clutch Bag: This faux-leather clutch bag is the perfect summer wedding accessory.
  3. Dasein Women Faux-Suede Evening Clutch Bag: This clutch bag is ready for your next cocktail party. It features a high-quality velvet body, a top pouch pocket and a fold-over design. Also, it’s only $15. 
  4. Verdusa Women’s Knot Strap Leather Handbag: Have you always wanted the Bottega Veneta bag? This clutch bag is similar, and it’s only $27.
  5. JW PEI Women’s Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag: You’ll want every color of this bag for your next trip to the beach.
  6. Verdusa Women’s Braided PU Leather Mini Clutch: This clutch can be a small handbag during the day and a crossbody at night. 
  7. Comeon Women Clutch Purse: This luxury clutch is made of lightweight, durable, fashionable PU leather. Thanks to its sturdy handle, it can be carried by hand or on the wrist.
  8. Nina Glint Frame Clutch: This clutch bag will make it look like you’re carrying pure gold to your next party. 
  9. Mango Pearlized Frame Clutch: Rather than sticking with a square-shaped design, try this pearl clutch, which is different from the rest. 
  10. Hobo Lauren Leather Double Frame Clutch: This clutch is ready for a cute date night with your significant other. 
  11. Tory Burch Reva Leather Clutch: You’ll never be able to get enough of this Tory Burch clutch
  12. Weimzc Evening Clutch Bag: This clutch features satin fabric that makes it stand out, and it can double as a crossbody bag. 
  13. Charming Tailor Pleated Satin Evening Clutch Bag: This clutch features two magnetic buttons to secure your essentials in place. 

