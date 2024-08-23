Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

For fashionistas, there’s perhaps no better feeling than scoring a designer bag at a discount. That’s why as shopping writers, we’re constantly keeping an eye on the new arrivals section at the Coach Outlet store. And lately, it’s been filled with chicness, which is why we had to share our top eight favorites that start at just $41.

The bags in the brand’s new arrivals are so fashionable, we’re shocked they were even put on sale. It includes everything from chic totes to carry all of your essentials to work in to small bags that are easy to throw on your shoulder for a night out and cute wallets to keep your bag organized. They make a fantastic wardrobe investment or even a gift for someone special and go up to 68% off.

8 Chic New Arrivals From Coach Outlet Starting at $41

Teri Hobo Bag

Made with a trendy but simple design, the Teri Hobo Bag features a classic square shape and ruched shoulder strap. It can, however, also be converted into a crossbody bag, as it comes with an extra long, adjustable strap. It has the classic Coach logo on the front in gold detailing, is made of leather and comes in several neutral colors like white, beige and gray.

City Tote Bag

We’ve officially found everyone’s new favorite work bag: the City Tote Bag. The bag has everything you could need in a work tote. It has an outfit-elevating sophisticated design, can carry all of the big things like a laptop or extra pair of shoes and has a handle big enough to comfortably fit on the shoulder. It comes in several colors to suit your taste whether you prefer a classic color like army green or a more fun, graphic style.

Nina Small Tote Bag

Small and sleek, the Nina Small Tote Bag has a mini square tote design that can be converted from a handbag to a crossbody bag. It features inside zip compartments, a magnetic snap closure and four metal feet at the base to help keep it protected. It’s made of a high-quality refined calf leather and is versatile enough to be dressed up or down.

Andrea Carryall Bag

The Andrea Carryall makes the perfect going out or travel bag. That’s thanks to its smaller design that can still hold all of the essentials. Like many other Coach bags, it has short handles for everyday carrying and a crossbody strap for when you want to be hands-free. It comes in a chic crocodile-embossed leather, but also the classic Coach “C” fabric.

Large Corner Zip Wristlet

While you’re shopping for a handbag, you might as well grab a new wallet, am I right? Especially if yours is worn down and you’re ready for a new style! The Large Corner Zip Wristlet is perfect for that. It doubles as a wallet and wristlet that you can carry on a night out when you don’t want the heaviness of a handbag. Featuring two small card slots, it fits all of your necessary essentials such as IDs, credit cards and cash as well. It also keeps sustainability in mind, partially made with a recycled leather fiber shell.