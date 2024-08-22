Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s finally the moment we’ve been waiting for all summer: Fall is officially on the horizon! This means we can throw our bodycon dresses and bikinis to the back of our closets and make way for cozier styles. Need some help shopping for some newness? We rounded up 17 rich-looking loose fall tops that flatter the figure even better than form-fitting styles.

These tops are proof that when done right, a looser fit can actually make the figure look slimmer. And they’re not just limited to one style; we’ve found several, from long-sleeve styles to cardigans. We’ve also found them in tons of different fall-inspired prints, colors and textures like burnt orange, knits and florals. They can be worn for several occasions, from the office to weekend fun. Keep scrolling to find your new favorite go-to fall top!

17 Rich-Looking Loose Fall Tops That Flatter the Figure Better Than Form-Fitting Styles

Long Sleeve Tops to Fall For

1. Our Absolute Favorite! This V-neck sweater gets our absolute favorite award for its cute crochet design and soft knit fabric!

2. Plaid Perfection: If plaid is your favorite fall print, you’re definitely going to want to check out this cuffed-sleeve cotton top that comes in several color variations to choose from!

3. Try It Textured: We love this crew-neck long sleeve has a textured mini version of cable knit!

4. Seasonal Sleeves: Embrace all of the cozy vibes in this loose-fit knitted top that features cable-knit detail sleeves!

5. Boho-Chic: Channel your inner boho fashionista in this ruffled long sleeve that features cute crochet details, a Swiss dot fabric and a flowy fit!

6. Oversized Perfection: Perfect for days you’ve got comfort food on the brain is this oversized knit top that features flowy batwing sleeves!

Cool Weather Sweaters

7. Our Absolute Favorite! This cap-sleeve sweater is our absolute favorite for its cozy-chic design and soft and breathable cotton and acrylic fabric blend!

8. Chic Short Sleeve: Perfect for fall temperatures is this short-sleeve sweater that can be worn alone when it’s warm and layered when it’s cool!

9. Cool Color Palette: Wear a full fall color palette with this three-tone fall sweater that also comes in several other color choices!

10. Batwing Beauty: Give a batwing sleeve style a try with this oversized ribbed knit sweater that features cute side slits!

11. Choose the Checkered: A trendy style as of late, this checkered sweater is sure to garner tons of compliments!

12. Luxe Loungewear: This chunky fuzzy sweater doubles as an everyday top and cozy loungewear when you need it to be!

Cozy Chic Cardigans

13. Our Absolute Favorite! This cozy oversized cardigan is our absolute favorite for its soft fabric, versatile design and rave shopper reviews!

14. Cozy Cable Knit: It wouldn’t be fall without wearing a cozy cable-knit cardigan like this button-up style!

15. Fuzzy and Fabulous: Throw this popcorn knit cardigan on when you need a soft layer that’s also stylish!

16. Do the Drop Shoulder: This drop shoulder cardigan comes in so many cute muted tone fall colors like brown, dusty blue and army green!

17. Loose and Lightweight: With its lightweight fabric, this open-front cardigan makes it easy to throw in your work bag for days that turn chilly!