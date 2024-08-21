Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Amazon’s hidden fall fashion section has remained a secret — until now! As shopping experts, we uncovered this unseen gem from the retailer, and it’s filled with tons of cozy-chic finds for the season. And since there are so many choices, we narrowed down our top 16 picks to make shopping way easier.

The fashion section is packed with everything you want in your wardrobe for fall! It includes things like flowy boho maxi dresses, boutique-style sweaters and cozy matching sets. They can be worn for everything from grabbing a pumpkin spice latte on a coffee date with friends to taking the kids to the apple orchard. Stock up on your fall favorites below before they start selling out for the season!

Related: 12 Fall Sweaters That Are So Cozy, They Feel Like Blankets I’m a summer girl through and through, but there’s one thing that gets me excited for fall: The thought of wrapping myself in a cozy blanket-esque sweater. Not all sweaters are created equal. If they don’t feel like I’m snug inside of the most comfortable blanket ever, I don’t want it! Luckily, this year cozy […]

Our 16 Top Picks From Amazon’s Secret Fall Fashion Section

Cool Weather Cardigans and Jackets

1. Our Top Favorite: This V-neck, knit cardigan gets our absolute favorite award for its versatile style that can be thrown over all kinds of dresses, tops and tanks!

2. Elevated and Elegant: This striped cardigan with gold buttons brings a sophisticated appeal to any outfit and can easily elevate your fall wardrobe!

3. Fabulous Flannel: If you don’t yet have a flannel jacket in your rotation for fall, here is your sign to finally get one!

4. Do the Denim: A popular jacket style for fall, this oversized denim jacket is the perfect layer for chilly fall evenings!

5. We Love Waffle Knit: Wear this waffle knit cardigan while eating your favorite pumpkin-flavored waffles recipe!

Autumn-Inspired Tops and Sweaters

6. Our Top Favorite: This crochet knit sweater is our top favorite style because of how often you’ll want to pair it with all of your jeans, skirts and leggings!

7. Checkered Print Is It! A popular print in fashion, this mock-neck sweater is made of a checkered print fabric that comes in several colors to choose from!

8. Boutique Style: With its knit fabric, contrast design and oversized fit, this cable knit sweater looks like something you’d find at a fancy fashion boutique!

9. Easily Layerable: This cozy short-sleeve sweater top is made of a cashmere and wool fabric blend and is just $26!

10. Boho Chic: With its contrast buttons, knit fabric and oversized fit, this long-sleeve top does boho style right!

Related: 10 Amazon Essentials That Will Instantly Elevate Your Beauty Routine As a beauty editor, I always love experimenting with new products. Fresh foundation? I’m in. Popular perfume? Yes, please! Cult-favorite concealer? Sign me up! But most of the time, I rely on my tried-and-true classics for my everyday routine. You know what they say: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it! Below are 10 of […]

Flowy and Floral Fall Dresses

11. Our Top Favorite: This midi sweater dress is our top favorite because of how easily you can switch from wearing it with heels and a jacket at the office to slippers on the couch at home!

12. Fabulous in Florals: We love the fall-inspired fall floral color palette this smocked mini dress comes in!

13. Must-Have Maxi: It wouldn’t be fall without wearing flowy midi dresses like this style that’s made with long sleeves, a flared hem and a button-up front!

Chic and Cozy Matching Sets

14. Our Top Favorite: From its rave reviews from shoppers, its breathable cotton fabric and its minimal-chic design, there’s a lot to love about this knit two-piece matching set!

15. Try the Turtleneck: Get ready for cool fall breezes with this knit matching set that consists of a turtleneck and matching pants!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

16. Scandi Style: There’s no better way to embrace the Scandi-style fashion trend than with this contrast knit matching set with a front button design and cotton blend fabric!