On Sale With Code! This Chocolate Powder Features 5 Types of Collagen

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

While we know it’s not always healthy to complain… we’re officially opening the Complaint Department for ourselves right now. Our hair and nails are splitting and breaking, our skin is breaking out and showing signs of aging, our body feels achy and tired and we’re having trouble losing weight. We’re just so frustrated!

While it’s always nice to work out and eat healthy, a major lifestyle change isn’t necessarily a possibility for everyone. Even if you do stay on top of your wellness game, you might still be missing something important. Your body naturally produces collagen at a slower rate as you age, and that could affect your whole body from head to toe!

Was $40 On Sale: $36 You Save 10% Save with code 103L61CW

This Codeage Multi Collagen Chocolate Protein Powder, currently on sale with our code, 103L61CW, doesn’t contain just one or two types of collagen — but five! It includes types 1, 2, 3, 5 and 10, all of which can play different roles in your body, affecting the health of your skin, hair nails, joints and bones. In the ingredients, you’ll find grass-fed and pasture-raised hydrolyzed bovine collagen peptides, organic beef bone broth, organic chicken bone broth, wild-caught fish collagen peptides and eggshell collagens!

Another great thing about the collagen is that it’s all hydrolyzed, meaning it’s broken down into smaller peptides and amino acids to enhance absorption. This powder also contains 18 other amino acids, plus coconut-derived MCT oil, which may help with energy levels, therefore potentially leading to weight loss (Cleveland Clinic)!

Was $40 On Sale: $36 You Save 10% Save with code 103L61CW

This keto-friendly dietary supplement is free of gluten, diary and soy, and it’s non-GMO. It’s also manufactured in the USA in a certified, NSF-approved facility, so you can rest easy knowing it’s manufactured to the highest standard. It also contains less than 1g of sugar per serving!

Of course, another thing we also love is that this powder has a divine, chocolatey flavor. Chocolate is an amazing flavor for dietary supplements as it works when mixed into in a huge variety of drinks: milk, coffee, tea, smoothies, protein shakes — even just water. Shoppers say they can even eliminate adding sweetener to their beverages when they use it because it tastes so good! We know flavor is “just a bonus,” but we think it’s an incredibly important one, so extra points to Codeage for that!

Remember, use code 103L61CW to save while ordering for a limited time!

Was $40 On Sale: $36 You Save 10% Save with code 103L61CW

Looking for something else? Shop more from Codeage here and explore other collagens here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!