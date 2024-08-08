Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With summer dwindling before our very eyes, Labor Day is quickly approaching. That means many of Us will adapt the “no white after Labor Day” fashion rule. We don’t know who came up with it, but it’s one style commandment we’re committed to upholding. Since we’re gearing up to pack away our all-white pieces and lightweight fabrics, it’s only right to stock up on colorful fall outfits, instead.

Related: 9 Flirty Frocks That Will Elevate Your End-of-Summer Style Even though summer is slowly coming to an end (cue the tears), temperatures are still heating up! We may be daydreaming about fall fashion, but sweaters and suede boots are going to have to wait. Silver lining? It’s not too late to shop for summer styles! Since pants are out of the question with humidity […]

To get ahead start on the seasonal switch-up, we headed to Amazon to check out lively pieces to add to our repertoire. We came across a slew of colorful tops, dresses and trousers to prevent Us from committing a seasonal fashion faux pas. From comfy shackets to pretty plaid pants, there are so many vibrant shades we can’t wait to rock this fall. Check out our top picks ahead!

Colorful Full Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Shackets and fall go hand in hand. This plaid option has vibrant pops of color!

2. Chic ‘N Stylish: You’ll exude relaxed sophistication in this baby blue shirt!

3. Wild Side: Celebs like Paige DeSorbo and Emily Ratajkowski are loving animal print pieces. This leopard print shirt is the perfect way to recreate the celeb-loved trend!

4. Lively Stripes: Stripes are a low-key way to incorporate white pieces into your wardrobe during the fall. This roomy sweatshirt has vibrant apricot stripes!

5. Mad About Neutrals: This color-block style top features a mash-up of neutral shades including orange and nude brown!

6. Off-the-Shoulder Slay: Show a pop of skin with this off-the-shoulder-style sweater!

Colorful Fall Pants

7. Pretty Plaid: These lively plaid pants are the ultimate conversation starter. We can’t get enough of the flare-leg silhouette!

8. Laid-Back Upgrade: Do you love rocking comfy trousers? These rust-colored pants are an elevated take on sweatpants!

9. Gorgeous in Green: Stay nice and warm in these rich dark green trousers!

Colorful Fall Dresses

10. Casual Cuties: Make a bold statement this fall, courtesy of this rust-colored swing dress!

11. Color-Block: This color-block style dress is for the risk takers. It has a grey sweater-style type and a white ruffle skirt!

12. Wedding Bells: Wedding is in full swing year-round, but especially during the fall. Earn the title of best-dressed wedding guest in this Bohemian-chic-style dress. It has a stunning thigh-high slit for an edgy flair!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. Last but Not Least: Pay homage to the dreamy fall leaves with this orange watercolor floral print dress!