We are living for the chunky sneaker trend right now. Whether it’s a shoe that reminds us of a dad at a backyard barbecue or sky-high platforms reminiscent of the Spice Girls era, we love that such a comfortable staple is high fashion. Plus, chunky shoes offer a bit of height without leaving our feet in pain like heels often do.

But we get it. Not everyone wants to rock a pair of clunky and exaggerated trainers. The trend can be intimidating, but there’s an easier way to sport the style with a much more understated chunky-soled shoe. It just so happens that one of Duchess Kate’s favorite brands makes a comfortable chunky sneaker that will ease our fears. Plus, it’s such a simple sneaker, it will stay in style long after dad sneakers exit.

The Superga 2790 Acotw Platform Sneakers are fashion-forward but will also become a staple in your closet for many years to come. They’re effortlessly chunky with a simple 1.5-inch platform. So many shoppers were thrilled that these sneakers added a little extra height, but still gave off a tennis shoe vibe.

These sneakers have everything else we can expect of course, and then so much more. They include the traditional lace-up closure and a natural rubber outsole, but these kicks are extra comfy thanks to a breathable cotton material and a cushioned footbed.

Reviewers loved that these shoes didn’t sacrifice comfort for style. So many shoppers said that they were able to walk in these all day without the pain that heels often bring. Many shoppers did recommend to consider ordering a size down for added comfort and the best fit, so be sure to check the size chart. Others loved how durable these shoes were as well as the versatility they offer when it comes to styling.

As one shopper put it, these sneakers “make every outfit look better.” And there’s no limit on what type of outfit we can pair these shoes with. Wear with summer dresses, jeans, shorts and skirts in the summer. But don’t worry, these sneakers transition well into the winter months, too. Pair with jeans, leggings and just about any outfit we can think up. Nothing is off-limits here!

There’s also a large assortment of colors we can choose from with these sneakers. Almost all of the shades have a white platform bottom, which keeps it classic. (Don’t worry, reviewers said these shoes were easy to clean should we get them dirty). We can choose from black, full beige cream, full café noir (which is a neutral beige tone), full grey ash, full pink crystal, green water (which is slightly on the turquoise side), grey sage, light grey, navy, pink lavender, pink skin, white rose and all white. There’s also a fully black option complete with black soles, as well, which gives these sneakers a whole different look.

If opting for white, we’ll be in good company because Duchess Kate is a big fan of her white Superga sneakers! The royal has been seen on multiple occasions wearing the Cotu design from this brand, which is almost identical to the Acotw Platform, just without the added height.

Duchess Kate has worn her Supergas with everything from tailored trousers to jeans, but many shoppers advised wearing these platform sneakers with dresses to stay comfortable while looking chic.

