



When it comes to taking style cues from celebs, our taste is always royal! Duchess Kate never disappoints with her elegant, yet trendy flair and her favorite sneaker brand is no exception. Plus, even royals need to be comfortable!

After stepping out in one of the most timeless pairs of kicks we’ve ever seen, her Superga Cotu white sneakers have become a major hit! We’ve previously covered how this design has become her go-to pick and with her effortless fashion sense making major waves, it’s only right we share that they have hit the sale rack!

See It: Grab the Superga Cotu Sneakers starting at $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

The true epitome of laidback style, the Superga Cotu Sneakers are the gift that keeps on giving. Designed with an unlined cotton canvas upper, this pair provides a breathable feel perfect for our year-round wardrobe.

Crafted with a cushioned footbed, we can look forward to all-day comfort. We love that its natural rubber outsole offers traction for an easy wear on all surfaces. Offering the maximum level of durability, we can be sure that this option will hold up during running, walking and everyday movement seamlessly.

No matter how much we love stepping out with our high heel and comfy flats, we can’t get enough of a chic sneaker. A great footwear staple that will always complement our casual and dressy wardrobes perfectly, there is no better essential to have on hand. Just look at Duchess Kate, who opted for these kicks during a May 20 outing to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London.

See It: Grab the Superga Cotu Sneakers starting at $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

If you’re looking to emulate Duchess Kate’s look, the white option is just the ticket. A chic neutral that can easily be dressed down with skinny jeans, a basic T-shirt and a cardigan, this number will go the distance within our wardrobe.

Every fashionista should always have a trendy neutral ready to wear in their shoe vault and the café noir is our favorite pick. An offering that serves up a nice balance of color, this versatile design is the ideal match for a playful, yet refined look.

Thinking of a different hue? You can also scoop up these kicks in light grey, white ecru and brown and off-white to suit your taste. No matter how we decide to flaunt this everyday staple, we can count on this style to turn heads wherever our day takes Us.

The comfortable construction and super cute flair have made these sneakers a must-have with Zappos shoppers. Many reviewers love that they make your feet look smaller, while others like that it offers amazing support. Shoppers also dig that these shoes are effortlessly fashionable. One reviewer shared that it’s hard to find shoes that are great for all day walking without having the orthopedic look and this pair fits the bill.

We always love to step out in comfort and style and we plan on wearing these sneakers with joggers, a long sleeve T-shirt, a fleece jean jacket and a small handbag to run errands without missing a fashion beat. For days when we’re ready to hit happy hour with our girlfriends, we’re pulling out jeggings, a bodysuit, a moto leather jacket and a cross-body bag to make a flirty statement.

We can even add this design into our work wardrobe with wearing a boyfriend blazer, a tab sleeve tunic, sleek mules and a satchel for a crisp, yet tailored finish. Shopping with the girls? Team this pair with a midiskirt, a graphic tee, a top coat, a backpack and an infinity scarf to seal the deal. We can even swap with a relaxed mididress and tights for an easy wear.

With sizes 6 to 10 currently available in select colors, these bad boys are flying off the shelves. It’s not so often that we stumble upon a fashion-forward find with an amazing price tag, so you can bet that we are adding every colorway to our closet. Great deals never last long, so it’s only right to indulge!

Ready to get your shoe vault into proper formation? Treat yourself to this fabulous design while it’s still in stock.

See It: Grab the Superga Cotu Sneakers starting at $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

Editor’s Note: This article was updated May 20 to reflect current deal.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!