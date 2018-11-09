



is undisputedly style goals and her favorite sneaker brand, Superga , has made it easy to copy her chic style! The royal mom-of-three has stepped out on numerous occasions wearing her classic white Cotu sneakers

If you’ve been eyeing Duchess Kate’s shoe game for years and want to add her footwear to your closet, then get your wallet ready because the shoes are actually well below $100!

See it! See the Superga Cotu Sneakers, regularly $65, but right now marked down up to 40% off at Nordstrom!

Royal-approveed, they and will add the right touch of casual to your shoe lineup. Pair the casual kicks with skinny jeans like the duchess, or with a casual slip dress for a fun flirty look.

Serve up street style like Duchess Kate with the white canvas version or take your pick from an assortment of other colors and prints, including gray gingham and a pretty mustard yellow.

Both the Nordstrom product description and reviewers who purchased the shoes recommend you order the sneakers a half size down, as the style tends to run large.

Give your shoe collection the affordable royal treatment with these fun sneakers — up to 40% off at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!