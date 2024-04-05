Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Cozy season is every season when it comes to lounging . . . don’t you agree? It doesn’t matter whether it’s spring, summer, winter or fall — we always want to be comfy around the house, especially on our feet. The floors are always hard, the basement’s always chilly, and the toes are always cold!

So while we know in our hearts that comfort isn’t seasonal, it’s easy to get this misconstrued as we approach the warmer months. Some people assume that since it’ll be 80 degrees outside, the house will also be 80 degrees; therefore, the fewer clothes, the merrier! But unless you’re without AC, you’ll likely have the opposite issue — an air conditioner that convinces you you live in the Arctic tundra.

So if you’re looking for a pair of slippers that will keep your feet cozy (and not sweaty!) all year round, we gathered five of our favorite functional and fashionable finds. Warning: you’ll want to wear them everywhere, including outside the house!

Microsuede Hoodback Slipper

Our Absolute Favorite: Filled with memory foam and a sherpa lining, these non-slip shoes will be your new favorites, too! Not only are they classy and chic, but they’re made of machine-washable micro suede. In other words, these slippers are the dream combo of low maintenance and high fashion.

Get the Isotoner Microsuede Hoodback Slipper for $38 on Amazon!

Fiona Clog Slipper

First Place Runner-Up: Fuzzy is an understatement with these eco-friendly slippers! You can feel good about what’s on your feet knowing these are made of recycled materials that don’t sacrifice softness or cushioning. The slippers are also lightweight, so you can bring them with you wherever you go!

Get the Isotoner Fiona Clog Slipper for $25 (originally $40) on Amazon!

Cloud Slippers

Pretty Close: If fuzzy isn’t your thing, these cloud slippers are the way to go. They’ll make you feel like you’re walking on pillows with every step, ideal when you’re walking from the couch to the kitchen (and back to the couch). They come in 23 different colors, so grab a pair for yourself and your bestie.

Get the Rosyclo Cloud Slippers for $20 (originally $24) on Amazon!

Bedroom Fuzzy Slippers

Honorable Mention: These slippers are the definition of luxe. With soft fur, a plush footbed and a trendy style, you’ll feel like a million bucks as you relax watching Friends. And if you’re looking for a gift, these are a fail-proof way to make someone’s day. Mother’s Day is coming up . . . just saying!

Get the Chantomoo House Bedroom Fuzzy Slippers for $30 on Amazon!

Smile Face Slippers

Extra Credit: If you want to smile every time you look at your feet, you’re going to want to check out these smiley face slippers. They’re lightweight and slightly retro, the perfect combo of cozy and trendy. The smiley faces come in different colors, so grab whichever suits your cozy wardrobe best!

Get the YJJY Smile Face Slippers for $13 on Amazon!