While there are many factors that prompt hair loss, thinning and dullness, creating a consistent, carefully curated routine can help keep your strands and scalp healthy. Since August is Hair Loss Awareness Month, now is the best time to look at your lineup and make changes that benefit your hair. Your products play a large part in keeping your locks looking their best; that’s why grabbing a scalp massager and brush that don’t pull on hair is key. Luckily, you don’t have to look far, because Conair’s affordable hair tools are available at Amazon!

According to Conair’s brand ambassador and celeb hairstylist, Laura Polko — who works with major stars — great hair starts with having a strong foundation, which is why it’s important to maintain a healthy scalp. Aside from having a consistent haircare regimen, scalp massagers are great products to use both in and out of the shower to help maintain healthy locks. “They help prevent breakage and knots while exfoliating and removing any product buildup or dead skin cells on your scalp,” Polko explains. Ahead, see three Conair hair tools that refresh and revive the scalp.

Conair Scalp Massager

This massager features wide-spaced bristles that help massage your scalp, leaving it feeling fresh and revitalized. It also has a smaller design, making it perfect for packing when traveling and easy to store in your bathroom — just $6 at Amazon!

Conair Scalp Massager for Hair Growth, Triple Action Brush

Conair’s scalp massager for hair growth cleans, stimulates and massages the scalp and hair. Thanks to its four different shapes of soft-tipped bristles, removing product buildup and grime is a breeze. After using the massager, shoppers report that their scalp feels clean and invigorated. Polko says it’s the “perfect tool” — $6 at Amazon!

Conair Scalp Care Detangling Hairbrush

“Before and after I style any client’s hair, I love to use the Conair Scalp Care Detangling Hair Brush because it detangles hair while gently massaging and cleaning the scalp,” Polko says. “It’s a great idea to use a good detangling brush before and after styling because it’s such an easy way to help prevent buildup!” — $10 at Amazon!

As you can see, there’s no need to break the bank at a luxury beauty store or hair salon to keep your mane looking magnificent and your scalp feeling serene. Grab these scalp tools at Amazon today — and check out more from Conair here!