If you ask Us, black dresses are a wardrobe staple. Not only are they flattering and slimming, but you can find a black frock for any occasion. Whether you’re heading to a business meeting or running back-to-school errands, you can look good and feel your absolute best while rocking a black dress. Best of all? You can snag affordable styles on Amazon without splurging.

Ready to add budget-friendly and stylish black dresses to your wardrobe before the end of summer? We’ve got you covered. From flowy Bohemian chic styles to sassy date night looks your partner would love, we’ve rounded up 15 flattering black dresses you can shop for under $50!

1. Versatile Vibes: We can’t get enough of this maxi dress. It’s so chic and minimalist that you can dress it up or down with accessories and shoes — was $28, now just $20!

2. Cozy Crew: The weather delivers hot weather temps during the day but breezy summer winds at night. Stay nice and warm with this long-sleeve crew-neck-style mini — $27!

3. Casual Slay: You can’t go wrong with this oversized frock. It has comfy short sleeves and a flowy tiered silhouette — was 43, now just $30!

4. Formal Flair: Wedding season is in full swing. This floaty short-sleeve dress comes with a sophisticated collar and chic pleats — $34!

5. Sleeveless Serve: Stripe rib knit fabric gives this airy number a shaping element — was $40, now just $28!

6. Cover-Up: This button-down shirt dress works solo or you can rock it to the beach as a cover-up — $36!

7. All About Athleisure: Calling all pickleball princesses and tenniscore servers! This spaghetti strap mini is perfect for your next workout — $37!

8. Sleeves, Please: This versatile mini is perfect for shoppers who like to conceal their arms. Not only does it have airy sleeves, but it has the cutest ruffle accents — $20!

9. Gold Standard: You’ll look like a posh, rich mom in this billowing short-sleeve dress. The gold button detail on the side adds an elegant touch. Plus it has a braided neckline that we love — $47!

10. On the Go: Toss this flowy maxi in your suitcase the next time you travel. It’s wrinkle-free, so you can to rock it with no fuss — $30!

11. Sweet Shift: Don’t you love a casual shift dress? This all-black number has elastic fabric along the 3/4 sleeves and silky pleats — $28!

12. Comfort First: You’ll be equal parts chic and cozy in this roomy black mini — $36!

13. Bestseller: Are you in need of a chic cocktail dress? This black,tie-front mini is Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling option — $39!

14. Perfect Pockets: There’s something special about a dress with pockets. That’s just one of the many things we love about this laid-back style — was $50, now just $47!

15. Boss Babe: Looking for a good luck charm to wear the next time you lead a meeting? This stretchy dress has flowy ruffle sleeves and a flattering ruched silhouette — $32!