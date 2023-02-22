Reviewers Say This Multi-Use Face Serum Brings Tired Skin Back to Life

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Let’s be honest about something which we all hate to admit, okay? Internal stress can reflect physically in various forms. How we feel inside can dictate the aesthetic we show to the world, most noticeably through our complexions. Skin may start to appear a little dull and lose its sparkle — and in many cases, pimples may start popping up which are completely out of your control. No amount of drying agents seem to get the job done!

What we like to do during periods of feeling overwhelmed is to practice self-care, starting with the perfect spa night complete with a luxurious skincare routine! To feel like we’re getting the most out of our relaxing evening in, it’s all about choosing the proper products — and this serum from COSRX totally measures up. It targets a slew of different skin issues which can be exacerbated by stress, and its main goal is to help any complexion bounce back!

Get the COSRX Niacinamide 15% Face Serum for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

This serum is powered by niacinamide, and thanks to its 15% potency in the formula, it may be able to help you minimize pores and even out skin texture. It also has zinc in the mix, which helps to control excess oil and acne, plus calm your skin down in general. The niacinamide and zinc combo may also help make dark spots less visible and give your skin a brighter appearance!

Get the COSRX Niacinamide 15% Face Serum for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

After just a few weeks, shoppers noticed massive improvements in their skin, especially those who regularly suffer from stress-related side effects. According to rave reviews, skin is looking “smoother,” pores are “less clogged” and overall, it’s “noticeably fresher and has more of a glow.” When our complexion emits a more radiant appearance, it’s a major mood-booster — and having this serum on deck may be an easy, effective way to remedy stressed-out skin in its time of need. Even if the results don’t show up overnight, applying this serum could be the ideal first step toward putting your best face forward!

See it: Get the COSRX Niacinamide 15% Face Serum for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from COSRX and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!