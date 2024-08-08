Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Most of us don’t leave the house without swiping on the best mascaras. Whether you’re in full glam or having no makeup day, it’s the one beauty product that instantly brightens eyes and illuminates the face. On the hunt for a new formula? Give CoverGirl’s new 3D Mascara a try — just $8 at Amazon!

Related: This Kathy Hilton-Approved Full-Volume Mascara Is Only $28 at Amazon Let’s be honest: keeping your beauty routine fresh and exciting can be tedious. From eye shadow to blush to mascara, adding some newness into your makeup process can give your look a boost! Kathy Hilton, known for being the mother of Paris and Nicky Hilton and starring on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has […]

The newly launched CoverGirl Eye Enhancer 3D Mascara is available in three shades for brighter eyes, delivering a bold, natural and softer-looking eye​. The formula is made with plant-based keratin and lifting waxes that help create bold and fanned-out lashes. The brush is also worth noting. It features a 50-degree curved wand that adds instant volume, which wraps every lash and even catches those tiny, hard-to-reach hairs. Plus, the mascara lasts for up to 24 hours!

Get the CoverGirl Eye Enhancer 3D Mascara for $8 (originally $10) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

“I have bone straight fine lashes and every mascara I have tried is either too heavy doesn’t show up without 100 layers,” one said. “And it’s too heavy, even with curling they go flat…..instantly as I put this in my lashes curled!!! I am so happy!”

“It’s giving length and curl!” another impressed shopper exclaimed. “Love this mascara!! It gives serious length to lashes — like my lashes are touching my eyebrows long. I really like the brush because it also curled my lashes for a fanned out effect.”

“This plant-based amazing mascara makes my eyes pop, in the best way possible,” a final five-star reviewer shared. “It looks great with my dark brown hair and eyelashes. It’s even made my husband notice and I swear the house could be on fire and he would go turn down the A/C because he’s hot. Overall for this price point, I recommend it.”

Ready to try the mascara for yourself? Head to Amazon bow and stock up on the newly launched formula while it’s marked down to only $8!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the CoverGirl Eye Enhancer 3D Mascara for $8 (originally $10) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 8, 2024, but are subject to change.