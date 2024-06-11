Your account
Kendall and Kylie Jenner Have Turned to This Volumizing Mascara — Only $17 at Nordstrom

By
Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.
Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

If you’re hunting for a new mascara, find formulas that provide volumizing and lengthening benefits. You also want ones with long-lasting and smudge-free formulas. Celebrities like Kathy Hilton, Princess Kate Middleton, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner have all turned to Lancôme mascara in the past. Right now, you can snag this top-rated pick for 50% at Nordstrom, making it only $16 for a celebrity-approved mascara!

Get the Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Instant Volumizing Mascara (originally $33) for just $17 at Nordstrom!

The Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Instant Volumizing Mascara claims to instantly enhance and lengthen your lashes with just one coat. And even though it’s not technically a waterproof formula, shoppers say it stays on forever for the boldest lashes.

The mascara has a buildable formula that goes on so smoothly that you just need one coat to start. From there, apply additional swipes if you’re craving even more volume. The best feature? It never clumps or leaves your lashes with a heavy appearance thanks to the full-contact brush that has a S-shaped curve. The specially crafted wand separates each lash to give them a fanned-out finish.

Like celebrities, shoppers on Lancôme’s website can’t stop mentioning the mascara’s benefits. “The first time I tried this mascara so I wasn’t sure what to expect,” one said. “It held up to being waterproof through a day outdoors, in water. It also held my lashes curled without weighing them down.”

A loyal customer shared “I have bought this mascara for 16 years now and haven’t found anything better.”

“I have tried many mascaras; this is the best for me,” a final reviewer said. “Even eyelashes thin out with menopause, this accentuates and looks natural. The waterproof mascara is great for my dry eye, and there is no dry flaking to annoy the condition.”

Hurry and stock your beauty cabinets with the mascara while it’s just $16 at Nordstrom!

Get the Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Instant Volumizing Mascara (originally $33) for just $17 at Nordstrom!

