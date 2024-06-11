Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re hunting for a new mascara, find formulas that provide volumizing and lengthening benefits. You also want ones with long-lasting and smudge-free formulas. Celebrities like Kathy Hilton, Princess Kate Middleton, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner have all turned to Lancôme mascara in the past. Right now, you can snag this top-rated pick for 50% at Nordstrom, making it only $16 for a celebrity-approved mascara!

Get the Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Instant Volumizing Mascara (originally $33) for just $17 at Nordstrom!

Related: This Kelly Rowland-Approved Mascara Is Only $27 at Walmart Spring is a time for fun makeup changes, but it can also be a time to reinvigorate your tried and true classics. Whether you need a new signature lipstick color or an eye-catching blush, now is the time to plan your change. Although mascara is universal, it could be the perfect way to add a […]

The Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Instant Volumizing Mascara claims to instantly enhance and lengthen your lashes with just one coat. And even though it’s not technically a waterproof formula, shoppers say it stays on forever for the boldest lashes.

The mascara has a buildable formula that goes on so smoothly that you just need one coat to start. From there, apply additional swipes if you’re craving even more volume. The best feature? It never clumps or leaves your lashes with a heavy appearance thanks to the full-contact brush that has a S-shaped curve. The specially crafted wand separates each lash to give them a fanned-out finish.

Like celebrities, shoppers on Lancôme’s website can’t stop mentioning the mascara’s benefits. “The first time I tried this mascara so I wasn’t sure what to expect,” one said. “It held up to being waterproof through a day outdoors, in water. It also held my lashes curled without weighing them down.”

A loyal customer shared “I have bought this mascara for 16 years now and haven’t found anything better.”

“I have tried many mascaras; this is the best for me,” a final reviewer said. “Even eyelashes thin out with menopause, this accentuates and looks natural. The waterproof mascara is great for my dry eye, and there is no dry flaking to annoy the condition.”

Hurry and stock your beauty cabinets with the mascara while it’s just $16 at Nordstrom!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Instant Volumizing Mascara (originally $33) for just $17 at Nordstrom!

Related: Kate Hudson Swears by This $18 Mascara for a Natural Makeup Look Kate Hudson is a woman of many talents. She has a phenomenal acting career that we all love, starring in movies like Almost Famous to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. She is an entrepreneur who launched InBloom, a wellness brand, and even has an incredible […]