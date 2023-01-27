Shop Luxury Towels, Bathrobes and Loungewear from Coyuchi — On Sale Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to bathrobes, towels and loungewear, we can’t get enough — there’s no such thing as too much comfiness in your life, after all! It can be daunting to purchase a new set of towels or a fresh robe with all of the options on the market, but luckily for Us, Coyuchi is having a 25% off sale on towels, robes, apparel and more.

From luxurious Turkish towels to comfy waffle robes, keep scrolling to see what’s up for grabs in the limited-time sale — concluding on February 2. Hurry before they sell out!

This Luxe Robe

Cute and comfy! This waffle robe is just what you need for extra relaxation and self-care nights. It’s lightweight and comes in four stunning colors you’re sure to love. The robe is mid-length and reportedly gets softer each time you wash it!

Get the Unisex Organic Waffle Robe from Coyuchi from just $96!

These Absorbent Towels

Bring Turkish tradition to your house with these fabulous towels! They’re incredibly lightweight while still being absorbent. The luxurious towels are made from organic cotton and edged with hand-knotted fringe. What’s not to love? Next stop, summer!

Get the Mediterranean Organic Towels from Coyuchi from just $9!

This Romper

Chic and cozy! This romper will be the only thing you want to wear while lounging around. It’s made from extra soft cotton material and has a flattering wide leg silhouette.

Get the Solstice Organic Romper from Coyuchi for just $51!

These Fabulous Joggers

This super stylish pair of sweats is made from the softest material! The ankles are cuffed, ensuring you can move around easily without worrying if they will scrunch up. They also boast large pockets — fashion and function for the win!

Get the Solstice Organic Joggers from Coyuchi for only $44!

These Trusty Towels

These cloud towels will wrap you in what feels like a warm hug! The fluffy delights are made from the softest cotton and will dry quickly. Shower goals!

Get the Cloud Loom Organic Towels from Coyuchi from just $13!

Shop the entire Coyuchi comfy sale here while you still can!

