Grab This Glittery Under-Eye Mask Pack While It’s 50% Off — Act Fast

Washing glitter off of your face may conjure up memories of festivals you’ve attended over the years — but what if putting glitter on your face was actually part of a balanced skincare routine? Don’t worry — we’re not talking about the impossible-to-wash-off stuff that makes an inconvenient lasting impression. This glitter comes in the form of hydrating under-eye patches!

What better way to recover from an epic night than by sticking on these glittery eye patches from Maree? The aesthetic is seriously fitting, and this 12-pack is on sale right now for a whopping 50% off!

These patches are made from a gel material and come packed with a serum full of hydrating and soothing ingredients, including the all-important hyaluronic acid and marine collagen. This combo, plus a slew of other nourishing agents, work together to decrease puffiness, the appearance of dark circles and general fatigue. If you’ve over-indulged and don’t want the after-effects showing up on your face, these eye masks are an absolute must!

The patches also boast anti-aging benefits, so you can use them whenever you want to give sensitive skin an extra boost. You apply them like you would any other eye patch — just stick them on onto clean, dry skin and chill out for at least five minutes before removal. For better results, relax for 15 minutes or more! Your skin may instantly appear plumper and more awake once the treatment is done, and results will only get better with time. Also, if you want to help enhance the effects of these patches, store them in your kitchen or beauty fridge for an added cooling bonus. Chic!

So many eye patches similar to these work just as well, but it’s the glitter design which makes these totally irresistible! We can already picture the countless adorable Instagram Stories you can share with these masks on. Even if you’re not feeling your cutest, having them sparkle underneath your eyes will give you a glow that’s worthy of reposting. And if you’re planning a Galentine’s Day gathering, pick up this pack and throw a couple of patch sets in each gift bag so the entire crew can get their skincare on in style!

See it: Get the Maree Eye Gels Anti Aging Under Eye Patches (originally $24) on sale for $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

