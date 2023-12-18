Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Welcome to hygge season, where the weather is cold and we exercise contentment. It’s a time to focus on well-being and cozy vibes. During this season of your life, we want to create an inspirational space where you feel the warmth of a throw blanket, plush slippers and time to read your favorite novel next to a roaring fire. Resetting is not a luxury, but essential to living a healthy and more meaningful life — which is why we’ve curated our favorite home good items to paint the perfect setting, whether it be in the world’s smallest apartment or your third home in the Hamptons.

Illuminating: It may seem silly, but scents can actually be a powerful escape. Capture moments from a past vacation or fill the air with an intoxicating aroma that reminds you of your grandmother’s baking. Capri Blue Volcano Gold Selenite Glass Jar Candle is one of our favorites that’s shopper-approved at Anthropologie and burns evenly for an extended period of time. Light one (or several) for an intimate dwelling which fills the air with sweet notes of citrus, woodland greens and fragrant jasmine.

Coziest Award: There’s nothing more comforting than a thick shaggy blanket to snuggle into while drinking a hot cup of tea. Amazon’s Choice is a lovely machine washable throw that is dual-sided, one with shag and the other with sherpa. It comes in a variety of colors and sizes to match your decor.

Accent Piece: An accent lamp can make all the difference to a space, either on your nightstand or displayed on a small stack of your favorite books on the kitchen table as a DIY centerpiece. This lamp is battery-operated, so you don’t deal with unsightly cords or struggle to find a nearby outlet. Plus, it gives your room a low-lit romantic glow and is a great replacement if you can’t burn candles in your dwelling.

Detailed Décor: Rifle Paper Co. X Loloi Maison has collaborated to make a whimsical low-pile rug for even the highest of traffic areas. It adds so much character with the subtle details of twirling vines and a fanciful bird. If space is an issue, it comes as small as a doormat but is also large enough to fill your massive living room. And it’s currently 47% off right now!

Functional Art: Bring joy to any room with a beautifully sculpted vase which serves as an art piece or showcases freshly cut flowers from your local market or garden. If buying flowers on a regular basis is a costly affair, consider dried lavender, eucalyptus or sprigs of pine.

