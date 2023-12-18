17 Fashion Finds That Nail 2023’s Biggest Trends

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

From the catwalk to star-studded events, our world — and closet — is always heavily influenced by fashion trends. This past year, we saw the rise of the thriving no-pants trend to the cottage-core cowgirl aesthetic, both of which are barreling into 2024 at rapid speeds. There were also the metallic shimmering silvers inspired by Beyoncé, hot pink brought to Us by Barbie and everything bejeweled courtesy of Swifties. All in all, it was a very good year, but it doesn’t need to end here. In fact, many of these trends are just getting started — which is why we’ve rounded up a handy list so you can shine bright during your “new year, new me” moment. Who knows what 2024 will inspire? Read on to shop more!

1. Slingbacks: Add a touch of retro glam in a kitten heel slingback, available in an array of colors and textures.

2. Staying Neutral: The elevated basics have risen to the top this year in soft olive greens and camel hues. This high-quality, cozy knit fits right into the trend.

3. The Trench: Try a classic trench coat with a vegan leather finish. Leave it unbuttoned with the belt tying the waist together for a casual Parisian vibe.

4. Mesmerizing Metallics: Sparkle in silver sequin pants and this matching sport coat for glimmer and shimmer.

5. Pleats, Pleats and Pleats: The accordion-pleated skirt took off, and is easy to wear for office attire or cocktails.

6. Collegiate-Core: Who doesn’t love a varsity sweater? Get the Ivy League looks celebrities served up on the streets this fall.

7. Howdy, Cowgirl: Style a mini skirt and frilly frock with these distressed, intricately designed leather boots for the ultimate cowgirl vibe.

8. Hot, Hot Pink: Slip dresses never go out of style, and now that Barbie has empowered us, we feel strongly about this sorbet color and the confidence it provides.

9. Feeling Flat: Elegance and charm can be found in these always-on ballet flats which keep you comfortable and chic.

10. Oversized Blazers: When you wear an oversized open blazer over a crop top or bra, it gives a slimming effect teamed with matching wide-leg slacks or more traditional straight jeans.

11. Ladies Who Lounge: This has been trending upward for several years, and this matching sweater pant set is perfect for staying in or going out, not to mention versatile for mixing and matching.

12. Whitey Tighties: Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid brought back the all-white underwear look in a more feminine fashion. Give it a TikTok stroll, or just wear it like, you know… underwear.

13. Peek-a-Boo Bra: The very hint of a lacey bra peeking above your neckline has been so big, brands are sewing it into the lining of tops. Try this frilly lace-trimmed bra and choose a low-cut top to give it a try.

14. Denim to the Max: Long-flowing denim has hit the catwalk in the form of a maxi skirt and will be making a comeback this spring.

15. Tweed Nothings: The texture of tweed has seriously caught on, especially in the mini skirt department.

16. Dark Romance: Think all things lacy and moody with a nod to emo romance in this sheer midi dress.

17. Grab Your Cape: The continued obsession with the revenge-dressing trend hit new peaks, courtesy of dashing capes sewn into dresses, like this lovely number.

18. Cute Kicks: Sleek, low-cut sneakers are the go-to choice for fashionistas and celebs as they run about town in their posh dresses or rolled-up jeans.

