Into the rush now! There are just days left until Christmas, and nearly all of us are still shopping. Even when we think we’ve crossed every name off our list, another makes an unexpected appearance.

We know we’ve started stuffing stockings before only for them to end up half empty (not even half full). If your stockings are feeling a little light, we have a great idea for you that can fill up multiple in one go. And how does a nice markdown sound to you?

Get the Senker Fashion Five-Pack Thick-Knit Wool Socks (originally $30) for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

As Xzibit might say, we’ve got some stockings for your stockings so you can stock your stockings with stockings. But really — these wool-blend socks are bestsellers with over 18,000 reviews, and they deserve your attention!

These cozy socks fit women’s shoe sizes five to nine and come in a five pack featuring cute, holiday-themed prints in different colors. They come in so many different variations too, so you can choose your pack(s) accordingly!

These socks are popular for countless reasons, from the elastic cuffs to the reinforced toes. They’re incredibly soft and warm too, making them perfect for this time of year. They’re great for practically all ages too, from preteens to grandparents!

Amazon reviewers say these socks feel “like a warm sweater.” Multiple are backing them as excellent gifts as well. “These are the best socks I have ever worn! (and I am not young!),” one shopper declared. “I have already ordered them for myself twice and will now order a set as a gift!”

Your turn!

