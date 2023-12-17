Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There is still time to complete your Christmas gift shopping! When trying to find the right gift, it’s easy to get wrapped up — no pun intended — on price, the value of an item, or if someone will really appreciate your gesture. But it shouldn’t be that way! Finding meaningful gifts can be tiring — but with Us by your side, it just got much easier!

Whether you’re looking for a gift for the foodie or fashionista in your life or simply looking for a contender that shows how much you appreciate them — we have you covered! We rounded up 10 of the most meaningful gifts that will secure your crown as the best gifter — read on to see our picks!

1. Bearaby Cotton Weighted Blanket

This cotton weighted blanket is aesthetically pleasing — due to its dramatic weaving and it will help you fall asleep peacefully — just $200!

2. Boarderie Happy Holidays Ciccetti Cheese & Charcuterie Board

Send them the gift of artisan fruits, meats and cheese charcuterie boards this holiday season with the help of Boarderie — just starting at $139!

3. Moonpod Crescent

Help your loved ones relaxed effortlessly with the Moonpod Crescent — essentially an easy back pillow — or team it with the Super Moon Pod — a billowing bead bag chair — just $139 or $499!

4. Vinyl Me Please

Vinyls are such a popular form of music consumption today and you can spread that gift to your music obsessed loved ones by giving them a Vinyl Me Please subscription — just $128!

5. Uncommon Goods Everlasting Stained Glass Succulents

Succulents can liven up any living area, and these glass variations ensure that the recipient doesn’t have to worry about plant care while having beautiful focal points to pontificate about with their guests — just $13!

6. Uncommon Goods Compact Swivel Cheese & Tapas Board

The hostess with the mostest will love thiscompact swivel cheese and tapas board because it gives them plenty of space to showcase their plating skills, while keeping everything succinct, nice, and tight on the bamboo surface — just $88!

7. Patrick Fitzpatrick’s Indoor S’mores Fire Pit

Give them the gift of bringing the great outdoors — and more important S’mores — indoors with this s’mores fire pit! It comes with everything you need to get a big, bright flame going — for about 35-45 minutes — and comes with a snuffer to put out the flame when you’re content — just $155!

8. Coach Signature Jacquard Soho Shoulder Bag

We all know a fashion-obsessed pre-teen or adolescent who would love their first foray into designer handbags. Give them their first foray into luxury fashion with this Coach Soho Shoulder Bag — of course, adorned in the brand’s signature “C” motif — just $210!

9. Omaha Steaks The Unforgettable Holiday Gift

It’s generally assumed that receiving a box of premium meats is a well-appreciated gift and thanks to Omaha Steaks, you can make sure they feast well after the holidays with the Unforgettable Holiday Gift consisting of hotdogs, hamburgers, steaks and more — just $140!

10. RENPHO Eyeris 1 Eye Massager

With everyone so heavily involved with their day-to-day grind and staring endlessly at computer or phone screens, it’s no surprise that our eyes are tired! Ease their aches and pains with this eye massager that has heat, bluetooth and compression capabilities — just $76!

