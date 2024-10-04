Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Cozy fall days are upon us, which means that stocking up on comfortable sweatshirts to keep you warm and stylish isn’t a bad idea. The most important factor to remember while browsing is that these pieces should be so comfortable that you don’t want to take them off. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of cozy sweatshirts on the market, and we found a handful of under-$30 at Amazon that are just as snuggly as pricier picks.

Although cozy clothes are pretty much synonymous with the fall and winter months, some of the best sweatshirts we’ve found also work as transitional pieces. Some of these picks are crafted with lightweight fabrics, while others are thicker, helping to fight off the chill on the coldest of days. Even better is that none of these sweatshirts are exclusive to lounging! Thanks to elevated, versatile designs, you can wear them to work, to the gym or while running errands.

Ahead, see 8 of the coziest sweatshirts under $30 on Amazon!

Cozy Sweatshirts Under $30 at Amazon

A Quarter Zip: If you can’t decide between a zip-up or pullover sweatshirt, opt for a quarter-zip, which gives the best of both worlds. This one comes in 13 colors, from vibrant pink to a muted cream. Shoppers enjoy the soft, slightly oversized fit and say they pair well with leggings and biker shorts — $15 (originally $37) at Amazon!

This Trendy Hoody: The Trendy Queen Fleece Hoodie should also be on your list this fall. It’s soft and warm and looks cute paired with jeans or casual fall outfits. One shopper noted that it’s made of “really heavy fabric that makes this warm and cozy” — $30 at Amazon!

Cozy, Comfortable, Color Block Sweatshirt: Elevate your sweatshirt collection with a unique color block sweatshirt that will work for any occasion. Since this waffle design is on the thinner side, it’ll be easy to layer with coats and jackets or toss on over a tank — $28 at Amazon!

A Graphic Crewneck: Vintage graphic sweatshirts are trending in a major way, so if you’re on the hunt, add this affordable pick to your cart before it’s too late! We love the faded lettering on the classic grey fabric — $27 at Amazon!

Best for Working Out: The Gym People sells some of the best athleisure pieces you can buy on Amazon, including this loose-fitting sweatshirt. It’s crafted with a breathable fleece material that feels good on the skin — $26 (originally $29) at Amazon!

A Lightweight Option: Whether you live in a mild climate or hate to be too warm, this lightweight hoodie is for you. It features a V-neck design paired with drop shoulders and is slightly oversized in fit. The top is also somewhat stretchy, making it easy to get on and off — $29 at Amazon!

An Alternative to Expensive Sweatshirts: Reminiscent of a striped sweatshirt you would find at Free People, the Zesica V-Neck Striped Sweatshirt is another popular pick this fall. It comes in 10 prints, all of which are cool and casual enough to be styled with jeans or shorts — $28 at Amazon!

