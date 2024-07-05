Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I love working from home as much as the next person, but even if I don’t have to get all dressed up for the office, I still want to look presentable over Zoom. Luckily, there are plenty of cute and comfy work-from-home outfits that will make you feel more productive and have your coworkers asking for fashion advice. Check out some of the best picks that you’ll be able to wear in all areas of your life!

1. Basically Pajamas: Through the screen, people will think that you’re dressed to the nines in this ruffled top. Little do they know it feels more like loungewear than anything else.

2. Breezy Summer Vibes: Make all your coworkers jealous when they see you taking a call with a gorgeous sunny background and this airy button-up that’s only $26!

3. Floral Vibes: Even if you’re unable to work from a tropical location, you can emanate those vibes with this pretty floral Dokotoo blouse.

4. Parisian Office Girl: If only we could be like the Parisians in August and fully take off work. Until that becomes a reality, you can wear this Breton striped top as you sit in your Zoom meetings! C’est la vie!

5. No Better Dress: When you’re wearing this pretty sundress during work hours, you can head directly to happy hour or dinner as soon as you slam your laptop shut!

6. Fan Favorite: Over 7,000 people adore this comfortable off-the-shoulder floral jumpsuit. Wearing it feels like a tracksuit, though the style factor is on level 100.

7. Actual Loungewear: Yep, loungewear can be cute, stylish, and appropriate for virtual meetings! This Prettygarden jumpsuit will become your go-to the moment you slip it on.

8. Strappy and Sweet: If you can get away with some shoulder on Zoom, you should definitely get this smocked cotton gauze jumpsuit from Quince!

9. The Most Versatile: This pretty mock-neck top won’t just look super sleek on video calls. You’ll also be able to wear it out for nights on the town with jeans or a miniskirt!

10. Chilly Days: Once the weather cools down and summer fades away, you’ll be happy you have this textured cotton blouse on hand to still look fresh, professional and seasonal on Zoom!

11. Chic and Sporty: Polo shirts are making a comeback — not just in a professional setting but also out in the real world. This pick from Quince is so versatile, you can wear it over video call, out on the courts or for brunch with the girls.

12. Perfect Poplin: This shirt style stands the test of time — everyone on your team will be asking where you bought it once they see you on Zoom!

13. Silky Soft: Few fabrics look as good as silk on the screen, and once you start receiving compliments on this Quince Stretch Silk Top you’ll want it in every color!

14. Lovely Linen: You’ll want to work from your garden every day when you have this linen button-front dress in your closet!

15. Good Old Wrap Dress: It doesn’t get much more classic than a wrap dress, whether you’re in the office or on Zoom! Quince makes a high-quality affordable option that everyone will love.