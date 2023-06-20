Tame Even the Most Unruly Hair With This Cult-Favorite Brush

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Follicular fact: Using the right hairbrush can make all the difference when it comes to your hair’s overall health. It’s just as important as the type of shampoos, conditioners and other treatments you include in your locks’ care routine!

Every hair type has a slew of different issues to grapple with. Although, yes, there are different hairbrushes designed for each hair type, it’s much easier to shop for one which can address all of the most common concerns. As luck would have it, this amazing paddle brush from Crave Naturals is one of the absolute best — and it’s available on Amazon with Prime shipping!

Get the Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush for prices starting at $12 at Amazon!

Simply put, this hairbrush truly does it all — it’s ideal for both children and adults, and can help weave through each strand beautifully without intense tugging or pulling. No frustrations here! The bristles are spaced out to the perfect density which is suitable for hair that’s straight, wavy, curly and coily. Score! The bristles are flexible, which helps the brush glide through hair super gently (hence the product’s name) — but still each allowing strand to hold its shape.

The extra large paddle is also noteworthy, as it can help you brush out larger sections of hair, which is especially useful for those of Us with thicker manes. Minimizing the stress you put on your hair through brushing helps you avoid breakage, which is a benefit any savvy shopper should hope for. Even if your hair gets ultra-tangled and feels completely unmanageable, it’s no match for a brush like this bestselling beauty!

In terms of instructions, you can use this brush whether your hair is wet or dry — which makes mornings and evenings that much easier. If you have a leave-in treatment you want to evenly distribute, this the ultimate brush for the job, adding to its incredible versatility. Apart from specifically shaped brushes you may need for blow dry styling, this is arguably the only brush worthy to add to your collection. Over 76,000 Amazon customers agree — it’s the dream hair tool you’ve been waiting for!

