One thing I love is being a guncle. Yep, I just love kids and being able to spoil them whenever I please. I especially love shopping for my best friend’s daughter. I want to make sure when she starts school, she is the best dressed in her classroom. One of my favorite places to shop for kids fashion is Walmart, and while searching for the best deals, I found a pair from Crocs that I’m obsessed with: the Crocs Kids Handle It Rain Boots.

What’s cool about these boots is that they’re for toddlers and kids, so when my best friend’s daughter grows up, she can always grab a bigger pair.

Get the Crocs Kids Handle It Rain Boot for $30 (originally $40) at Walmart!

The Crocs Kids Handle It Rain Boot features a manmade upper and outsole, plus large handles for an easy on and off. The boots are waterproof and lightweight and also come with a logo on the heel. They come in eight bright colors, and you can style them with a nice long rain jacket and pair of pants. For the kids who like to jump in puddles, these rain boots will keep their feet dry and comfortable.

These cute rain boots have over 1,100 five-star reviews. One five-star shopper raved about how these rain boots are “light weight and sturdy.” They continued that they love how these boots allow kids to “run and move freely without the heavy soles.” One five-star reviewer shared how she gifted these boots to her nephew and “he put them right on and refused to take them off at the end of the day!” One final five-star shopper shared how these boots are “so easy for my kids to throw on and run around.”

I’m adding every color of these rain boots to my best friend’s daughter’s wardrobe.

