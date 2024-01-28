Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to winter fashion, you should definitely opt for efficient and stylish options! No one likes slipping and sliding on snow and rain puddles while running daily errands. This is why you should find a pair of winter boots that can handle anything you throw at them. Nonetheless, we found a pair of functional Ugg rain boots that are perfect for the rest of this fickle winter weather, and they’re 25% off right now!

The Ugg Drizlita Genuine Shearling Lined Rain Boot is a stylish option that’ll become a constant in your closet rotation. Further, they feature a waterproof upper and have a shearling lining for a durable and warm take.

Get the Ugg Drizlita Genuine Shearling Lined Rain Boot for $68 (was $90) at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 28, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style these Ugg boots, opt for casual, relaxed styles like joggers, hoodies or leggings. And, if the occasion calls for it, throw on a pair of jeans and your favorite puffer jacket for a warm and dry winter look. Also, these boots come in four colors and have a 5 to 10 size range.

About these warm and soft rain boots, one Nordstrom reviewer added, “I have been wanting some rain boots that would also keep my feet warm. These have a fur insert on the bottom of your foot that really helps. I live in SoCal, so I didn’t need anything crazy, but good for rainy days and if I went up to the snow for a day. These are what I wanted and more. Very comfy.” Another Nordstrom shopper noted, “These boots are true to size. They’re very comfortable, and my feet stay warm. Great for rainy days and snow. I recommend them.”

One more satisfied Nordstrom reviewer gushed, “I love these boots. They are a unique addition to my wardrobe. Coastal Georgia has rainy weather, and these boots are handy. See-Thru rain boots are quite a conversation piece, and they are comfortable.”

So, if acquiring a versatile pair of boots that’ll keep your toes nice and toasty during the wettest weather is on your list, this option from Ugg may be perfect for you!

See it: Get the Ugg Drizlita Genuine Shearling Lined Rain Boot for $68 (was $90) at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 28, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Want to see some other options available on Nordstrom? Shop more Ugg boots we found below:

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Ugg here, and don’t forget to scope out the Nordstrom sale section for more great finds!