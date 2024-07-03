Live It Up in This Ridiculously Comfortable Casual Day Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is hot. Blazingly so. If you’ve found yourself dealing with the heat by trying to change up your wardrobe, you might want to add an easy, breezy dress to the mix that works in a variety of situations. And we’ve found one from Walmart that you’ll want to bring home immediately, especially at its affordable price.

The Cupshe Drawstring V-Neck Dress for just $38 at Walmart and it has the silhouette of a comfortable tunic with the shape of a flattering dress thank to the drawstring at the waist. That, along with the buttons that trace the middle of the dress in the front, give it everything it needs to transform into an everyday dress. It’s soft like a T-shirt, resembles denim, and it’s got short sleeves so you don’t get too hot.

The dress comes in a variety of sizes, and it’s made of a blend of polyester, rayon, and Spandex together. It’s long enough that you can wear it to a variety of functions, too. Just wear a pair of your favorite heels or sandals and rock tights if you prefer. You could even wear leggings if the weather gets too cold. No matter how you choose to style the dress, you’ll be stylish and comfortable all season long.

Ready to pick up one of the dresses for your own? Be sure to grab it before it goes out of stock. It’s one piece you’re going to want to wear all summer long once you see how versatile it can be. You won’t want to change into anything else.

