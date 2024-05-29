Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You can’t make it through summer without a few comfortable swimsuits on hand — we’re talking about ones that offer tummy control, don’t dig into your sides and offer plenty of bust coverage. That’s why we love a one-piece pick. And even though there are plenty of options on the market, not all are created equal. Some give excellent coverage but don’t offer a cute and flattering silhouette. Others have the best designs but lack coverage and comfort. If your current swimsuits are missing the mark, consider this $36 one-piece from Cupshe, available on Amazon.

The Cupshe one-piece is “perfect” according to shoppers. It features a V-neck silhouette paired with a shirring design at the waist, which helps smooth the tummy area without adding bulk. It also has adjustable straps that you can customize for more or less coverage.

Get the Cupshe One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $40) on sale for $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

We love options, so this swimsuit just made it to the top of our summer shopping list. Right now, you can buy the one-piece in 33 colors, including a classic blue striped print. You can also add solid shades like orange, vibrant pink, teal and more.

Over 20,000 shoppers have given the swimsuit five stars. Many praise its “perfect fit.” One said, “I was a little Skeptical, but this bathing suit fit so perfect. It’s not too cheeky, and the cleavage has good support.”

“Why is buying swimsuits online terrifying?” another shared. “There are so many things that can go wrong! I am very pleased with this swimsuit, though! The front/ belly area is actually flattering, the straps are adjustable and the color actually looks like the photo.”

You can never have too many swimsuits, so add the Cupshe one-piece to your cart while it’s on sale at Amazon.

