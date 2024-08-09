Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

This summer, I’ve stepped out of my comfort zone and tested out numerous picks from Amazon. I keep finding myself gravitating towards wearing dresses all season, and it’s been the best! While I love a good pair of denim shorts, dresses have been a lifesaver when attempting to look presentable without spending hours getting ready. My latest find? This versatile $35 summer dress from Amazon, which keeps me cool in the scorching 100-degree temperatures here in the South.

The Cupshe Scoop-Neck Midi Dress is one of the most comfortable dresses I’ve tried all summer. It’s lightweight and has just the right amount of stretch. I love the slight side slit and open back, which adds additional comfort. The scoop neck adds character to the dress, and the tie around the waist helps define the midsection without being unflattering.

I’ve worn the dress to shop or grab a coffee and styled it with a comfortable pair of flip-flops. I also wore the dress as a swimsuit cover-up last weekend, and it was perfect! It transitioned quickly from the beach to grab a bite to eat. It also pairs nicely with a denim jacket for chilly evenings.

Even though the dress doesn’t have a ton of reviewers, a handful of shoppers already rave about the dress.

One five-star reviewer said: “Love this dress; it’s very flattering and the fabric doesn’t seem like it will wrinkle at all, which is a huge plus in my book. Waist is adjustable as well.”

“This is an adorable dress,” another wrote. “I was worried that the side slits would be too high, but they are perfect.”

The dress is available in four colors, so head to Amazon now and grab the dress while you can.

