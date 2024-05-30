Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve been uninspired by your wardrobe lately, feeling like you’re in a bit of a fashion rut, we get it. It’s hard with the change of seasons to know what to wear, what not to wear, what’s trendy, what’s timeless and what’s going to be versatile enough for the day-to-day. Plus, everything cute seems so expensive nowadays. Ahh!

In an ideal world, world-renowned fashion designers and influencers would approve our daily wardrobes, suggesting high-end clothing items that check all of the boxes; every item would be high-quality, versatile, luxe-looking and affordable. We can’t believe it, but it isn’t idealism . . . this actually exists!

Get the Curateur Seasonal Membership for $100 (originally $125) using code USWEEKLY for a limited time!

For those unfamiliar with Rachel Zoe, let Us catch you up — Zoe, an icon in the fashion world, is the designer, entrepreneur and style authority behind Curateur, a luxury shopping membership site. Just as you subscribe to Netflix to get movies and television shows for less, you can subscribe to Curateur to get custom boxes of designer items delivered straight to your doorstep. Oh, and did we mention you get them for a steal?

Zoe’s seasonal curated boxes are filled with over $600 worth of products she and her celeb friends are obsessed with lately. From now until August 1, Curateur is offering $25 off memberships using code USWEEKLY, so we’ll be taking advantage of that — STAT. For just $100, you can score exclusive access to items that’ll have you rocking the rich-mom aesthetic all season long

This season’s curation box includes everything you’ll need for a summer of beach days, road trips and European travel adventures . . . or just a summer by the pool. You’ll get a pearl-colored weekender bag; a luxury Symbiosis Shield and Glow Set that brightens, tones and moisturizes; a choice of pearl earrings; a choice of Turkish towels and more!

Aside from just seasonal boxes, you can shop exclusive discounts on all of your favorite designer clothes, accessories, skincare essentials, shoes and home goods. Plus, every product is approved by Zoe and a slew of other influencers, stylists and fashion moguls, so you’ll never have to worry about stepping out of fashion line again! As a member, you can fill your cart with Rachel’s seasonal box, an influencer-curated set or items of your choosing . . . or all of the above, like Us!

If you know a fashionista with a summer birthday, we can’t think of a better gift idea. If you happen to have a summer birthday, it’s meant to be . . . gift to self: check!

