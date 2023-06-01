Reviewers Say This Plaque Remover Helps Them See Their Smiles Again

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: Going to the dentist isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s no denying that leaving a teeth cleaning appointment is always a major confidence booster. If you don’t have the time or funds to pay a visit to your dentist and want to snag the same sensation at home, there are tools on the market which can help you out.

In fact, hundreds of Amazon shoppers say this option has been a total game-changer for them — this plaque remover from Cutelove is a fan-favorite! It’s a professional-quality device which provides a deeper clean than your typical brush and flossing routine, and reviewers claim it has helped them to reveal the bright smiles they knew were hiding behind unsightly plaque buildup.

Cutelove Plaque Remover Pros Affordable

Multiple tools included

Glowing reviews

Three different intensity settings Cons May be too harsh for extra sensitive teeth

A little tricky to maneuver

Doesn't take the place of a professional dentist visit $50.00 See it!

Savvy shoppers say the difference they see in their teeth is “insane,” and shared the obligatory before and after shots to back up their statements. After checking out several close-ups of results, we’ve become full believers in the power of this device. It works similar to the plaque removal tools you typically find at dentist’s office and helps to chisel away buildup which can’t be eliminated by standard brushing or water flossing.

What’s particularly cool about this tool is that it automatically stops vibrating when it doesn’t sense a hard surface, so if you’re working on your teeth and the pick touches your gums, it will shut off immediately. This helps prevent any accidental injuries, so you can have full peace of mind when adding this into your routine.

That said, we do have to note that just because this plaque remover is powerful, it won’t replace the full experience of a dentist’s visit. It’s ideal for maintaining your clean teeth or giving you a quick boost in a pinch, but seeing a professional is still advised. Shoppers say they can finally smile again thanks to this plaque remover tool, and we’re next in line to get in on the action!

