11 Cutest Valentine’s Day Gifts for Kids and Kids at Heart

Ever since I was little, Valentine’s Day has always been my favorite holiday. Life was simple back in elementary school! You didn’t have to worry about real-world rejection or staying in because you were single. Every student in my class exchanged Valentines with one another — sharing was caring! And my mom has kept the tradition alive by sending me care packages each year filled with heart-shaped surprises. Even if adulthood has ruined the holiday for you, let’s keep the magic alive for the kids!

I consider myself a big kid at heart, so I had a blast tracking down the cutest Valentine’s Day gifts for children. I know that some boys and girls like to steer clear of the lovey-dovey vibes, so I also included options that don’t feel too heavy on the hearts (i.e. Legos, soccer balls and Spider-Man tees). Celebrate this happy holiday with your favorite youngsters by shopping these 11 kid-friendly gifts below!

Rainbow Pop Purse for Girls

Taste the rainbow with this heart-shaped purse that doubles as a push bubble toy. This pop fidget sensory gift is great for toddlers or tweens!

$10.00 See It!

Junie B. Jones Boxed Set of Books

Junie B. Jones has been my favorite fictional friend since childhood. Even an adult, my mom still reads me Junie B. Jones books if I need a pick-me-up. That girl is a hoot! This box set of books includes the classic Junie B. Jones and the Mushy Gushy Valentime, required reading for anyone in grade school if you ask me.

Was $15 On Sale: $13 You Save 13% See It!

Heart-Print Roller States

Rollin’ with my homies! These heart-print roller skates are seriously adorable. Love the vintage vibes!

Was $120 On Sale: $100 You Save 17% See It!

Pink Heart-Print Stuffed Penguin

Penguins mate for life, so naturally they make the best stuffed animal for Valentine’s Day. Covered in hearts, this pink plush penguin is the perfect cuddle buddy!

Was $19 On Sale: $17 You Save 11% See It!

Valentine’s Day Pajama Set

Wear your heart on your sleeve in this snuggly pajama set! Available in baby and kids’ sizing, these jammies are our jam for Valentine’s Day.

$17.00 See It!

Minnie Mouse Lined Crocs

These red polka-dot Minnie Mouse lined Crocs are a must-have for Valentine’s Day! If your daughter loves Disney, then these shoes will make her the Happiest Girl on Earth!

$55.00 See It!

Oreo Heart Cookie Kit

Calling all Cookie Monsters! This Oreo heart cookie kit allows kids to get creative with their sweet treats. And when they’re not looking, you can steal a cookie for yourself.

$33.00 See It!

Care Bears Love-a-Lot Bear

Spread the love with this Care Bears Love-a-Lot bear! Featuring embroidered hearts, this stuffed animal is the perfect present for Valentine’s Day. “My toddler totes this Carebear around with her everywhere she goes if she can,” one shopper said.

$20.00 See It!

Spider-Man Love Bug T-Shirt

Turns out your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is also a fan of Valentine’s Day! Give your love bug a cute tee he’ll actually want to wear on the holiday.

Was $23 On Sale: $20 You Save 13% See It!

Valentine’s Day Bear Lego Kit

Construct your very own Valentine’s Day bear with this Lego kit! Fun for the whole family.

$45.00 See It!

Light-Up Red Soccer Ball

A light-up red soccer ball? Goals! This glow-in-the-dark ball is a winner for the soccer star in your family.

Was $48 On Sale: $40 You Save 17% See It!

