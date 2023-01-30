15 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Your Significant Other — All Under $30

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Valentine’s Day is a beautiful holiday — but it can come with a lot of pressure! You want to find the perfect gift for your significant other, but sometimes it feels like all of the “perfect gifts” are $100 or more.

How about some fantastic ideas that are under $30? These Valentine’s Day gifts are great for if you and your partner decided on a strict budget together, or even if you want a second smaller gift in addition to your main one. Shop below to find designer picks, beauty buys, ideas for him and more!

Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Cosmic Wood Eau de Parfum

Pros:

Smallest size under $30, but two other sizes also available

Rosy pink design suits the holiday

Stunning fragrance notes of vetiver, jasmine and cardamom

Starting at $29.00 See it!

Coffee++ Specialty Ground Coffee Gift Pack

Pros:

Four blends in one gift

Ground coffee means no grinder required

Something you can enjoy together

$24.00 See it!

Relax 6-Piece Lavender Wellness Gift Set

Pros:

Includes lotion, salt scrub, glass candle, towel, massage brush and pumice stone

Beautifully packaged

Lavender scent

$29.99 See it!

Igrean “I Love You” Soundwave Art

Pros:

Comes with frame

Metallic paper has a fancy look

Small size means more options for display

$18.00 See it!

Maude Burn No. 2 Massage Candle

Pros:

After 10-15 minutes of burning, you can blow the candle out and use the melted wax as a massage oil

Cruelty-free, glycerin-free, paraben-free

Sensuous notes of pink pepper, gurjun balsam, lemon and cedarwood

Starting at $18.00 See it!

Lemme Fall in Love Organic Flower Elixir

Pros:

From Kourtney Kardashian ‘s wellness brand

‘s wellness brand Formulated to “uplift, rejuvenate and elicit feelings of love and happiness”

USDA-certified organic, also vegan and gluten-free

$25.00 See it!

Sugarfina Love Mail 2-Piece Candy Bento Box Valentine’s Day 2023

Pros:

Amazing packaging

New for this year

Comes with Sugar Lips and Champagne Bears

$22.00 See it!

Estella Bartlett Sienna Heart & Moon Charm Bracelet

Pros:

Silver and gold plating

Mixed metals mean you don’t have to choose

Reviewer called it their “new favorite stacking bracelet”

$25.00 See it!

Nudestix Sunset Nudes 3-Piece Set

Pros:

Nude shades look great on everyone

Comes with blush, eye color and lip/cheek balm — plus mirrored case and sharpener!

Actually a $62 value

$27.00 See it!

KIVY 32 oz Glass Water Bottle

Pros:

Silicone sleeve and reinforced glass make this bottle “extremely shatterproof:

Five color options

Odor-free and BPA-free

$26.00 See it!

Perlevi Electric Scalp Massager

Pros:

Can be used on other parts of the body as well

Waterproof

Two speed modes

Was $30 On Sale: $26 You Save 13% See it!

Charbonnel et Walker Pink Marc de Champagne Truffles

Pros:

Dusted in pink icing sugar

Pretty pink hatbox can be upcycled when empty

Much more special than chocolate from the grocery store

$29.95 See it!

Patchology Roll Model Moisturising Roll On Eye Serum and Rejuvenating Eye Gel Kit

Pros:

Comes with eye gels and serum

Roller made with rose quartz

Smoothing, softening ingredients including banana extract, mango seed extract, hyaluronic acid

$25.00 See it!

AmuseNd USB Cool Mist Humidifier

Adorable cactus design

Super quiet

Lights up

Was $18 On Sale: $16 You Save 11% See it!

Rainbow Socks Sushi Socks

Pros:

Incredible packaging for sushi lovers

Three pairs

Two size options that each cover a range of sizes

$23.00 See it!

