15 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Your Significant Other — All Under $30

Valentine’s Day is a beautiful holiday — but it can come with a lot of pressure! You want to find the perfect gift for your significant other, but sometimes it feels like all of the “perfect gifts” are $100 or more.
How about some fantastic ideas that are under $30? These Valentine’s Day gifts are great for if you and your partner decided on a strict budget together, or even if you want a second smaller gift in addition to your main one. Shop below to find designer picks, beauty buys, ideas for him and more!
Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Cosmic Wood Eau de Parfum
Pros:
- Smallest size under $30, but two other sizes also available
- Rosy pink design suits the holiday
- Stunning fragrance notes of vetiver, jasmine and cardamom
Coffee++ Specialty Ground Coffee Gift Pack
Pros:
- Four blends in one gift
- Ground coffee means no grinder required
- Something you can enjoy together
Relax 6-Piece Lavender Wellness Gift Set
Pros:
- Includes lotion, salt scrub, glass candle, towel, massage brush and pumice stone
- Beautifully packaged
- Lavender scent
Igrean “I Love You” Soundwave Art
Pros:
- Comes with frame
- Metallic paper has a fancy look
- Small size means more options for display
Maude Burn No. 2 Massage Candle
Pros:
- After 10-15 minutes of burning, you can blow the candle out and use the melted wax as a massage oil
- Cruelty-free, glycerin-free, paraben-free
- Sensuous notes of pink pepper, gurjun balsam, lemon and cedarwood
Lemme Fall in Love Organic Flower Elixir
Pros:
- From Kourtney Kardashian‘s wellness brand
- Formulated to “uplift, rejuvenate and elicit feelings of love and happiness”
- USDA-certified organic, also vegan and gluten-free
Sugarfina Love Mail 2-Piece Candy Bento Box Valentine’s Day 2023
Pros:
- Amazing packaging
- New for this year
- Comes with Sugar Lips and Champagne Bears
Estella Bartlett Sienna Heart & Moon Charm Bracelet
Pros:
- Silver and gold plating
- Mixed metals mean you don’t have to choose
- Reviewer called it their “new favorite stacking bracelet”
Nudestix Sunset Nudes 3-Piece Set
Pros:
- Nude shades look great on everyone
- Comes with blush, eye color and lip/cheek balm — plus mirrored case and sharpener!
- Actually a $62 value
KIVY 32 oz Glass Water Bottle
Pros:
- Silicone sleeve and reinforced glass make this bottle “extremely shatterproof:
- Five color options
- Odor-free and BPA-free
Perlevi Electric Scalp Massager
Pros:
- Can be used on other parts of the body as well
- Waterproof
- Two speed modes
Charbonnel et Walker Pink Marc de Champagne Truffles
Pros:
- Dusted in pink icing sugar
- Pretty pink hatbox can be upcycled when empty
- Much more special than chocolate from the grocery store
Patchology Roll Model Moisturising Roll On Eye Serum and Rejuvenating Eye Gel Kit
Pros:
- Comes with eye gels and serum
- Roller made with rose quartz
- Smoothing, softening ingredients including banana extract, mango seed extract, hyaluronic acid
AmuseNd USB Cool Mist Humidifier
- Adorable cactus design
- Super quiet
- Lights up
Rainbow Socks Sushi Socks
Pros:
- Incredible packaging for sushi lovers
- Three pairs
- Two size options that each cover a range of sizes
