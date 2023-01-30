Cancel OK
15 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Your Significant Other — All Under $30

By
valentines-day-gifts-under-30
Valentine's Day gift ideas under $30. Nordstrom/Amazon

Valentine’s Day is a beautiful holiday — but it can come with a lot of pressure! You want to find the perfect gift for your significant other, but sometimes it feels like all of the “perfect gifts” are $100 or more.

How about some fantastic ideas that are under $30? These Valentine’s Day gifts are great for if you and your partner decided on a strict budget together, or even if you want a second smaller gift in addition to your main one. Shop below to find designer picks, beauty buys, ideas for him and more!

Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Cosmic Wood Eau de Parfum

valentines-day-gifts-under-30-nordstrom-tory-burch-perfume-spray
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Smallest size under $30, but two other sizes also available
  • Rosy pink design suits the holiday
  • Stunning fragrance notes of vetiver, jasmine and cardamom
Starting at $29.00
See it!

Coffee++ Specialty Ground Coffee Gift Pack

valentines-day-gifts-under-30-amazon-coffee-set
Amazon

Pros:

  • Four blends in one gift
  • Ground coffee means no grinder required
  • Something you can enjoy together
$24.00
See it!

Relax 6-Piece Lavender Wellness Gift Set

valentines-day-gifts-under-30-saks-lavender-set
Saks Off Fifth

Pros:

  • Includes lotion, salt scrub, glass candle, towel, massage brush and pumice stone
  • Beautifully packaged
  • Lavender scent
$29.99
See it!

Igrean “I Love You” Soundwave Art

valentines-day-gifts-under-30-amazon-soundwave-art
Amazon

Pros:

  • Comes with frame
  • Metallic paper has a fancy look
  • Small size means more options for display
$18.00
See it!

Maude Burn No. 2 Massage Candle

valentines-day-gifts-under-30-saks-maude-massage-candle
Saks Fifth Avenue

Pros:

  • After 10-15 minutes of burning, you can blow the candle out and use the melted wax as a massage oil
  • Cruelty-free, glycerin-free, paraben-free
  • Sensuous notes of pink pepper, gurjun balsam, lemon and cedarwood
Starting at $18.00
See it!

Lemme Fall in Love Organic Flower Elixir

valentines-day-gifts-under-30-amazon-lemme-fall-in-love
Amazon

Pros:

  • From Kourtney Kardashian‘s wellness brand
  • Formulated to “uplift, rejuvenate and elicit feelings of love and happiness”
  • USDA-certified organic, also vegan and gluten-free
$25.00
See it!

Sugarfina Love Mail 2-Piece Candy Bento Box Valentine’s Day 2023

valentines-day-gifts-under-30-macys-sugarfina-box
Macy’s

Pros:

  • Amazing packaging
  • New for this year
  • Comes with Sugar Lips and Champagne Bears
$22.00
See it!

Estella Bartlett Sienna Heart & Moon Charm Bracelet

valentines-day-gifts-under-30-nordstrom-estella-bartlett-bracelet
Nordstrom

Pros:

  • Silver and gold plating
  • Mixed metals mean you don’t have to choose
  • Reviewer called it their “new favorite stacking bracelet”
$25.00
See it!

Nudestix Sunset Nudes 3-Piece Set

valentines-day-gifts-under-30-sephora-nudestix-set
Sephora

Pros:

  • Nude shades look great on everyone
  • Comes with blush, eye color and lip/cheek balm — plus mirrored case and sharpener!
  • Actually a $62 value
$27.00
See it!

KIVY 32 oz Glass Water Bottle

valentines-day-gifts-under-30-amazon-sado-water-bottle
Amazon

Pros:

  • Silicone sleeve and reinforced glass make this bottle “extremely shatterproof:
  • Five color options
  • Odor-free and BPA-free
$26.00
See it!

Perlevi Electric Scalp Massager

valentines-day-gifts-under-30-amazon-scalp-massager
Amazon

Pros:

  • Can be used on other parts of the body as well
  • Waterproof
  • Two speed modes
Was $30On Sale: $26You Save 13%
See it!

Charbonnel et Walker Pink Marc de Champagne Truffles

valentines-day-gifts-under-30-saks-champagne-truffles
Saks Fifth Avenue

Pros:

  • Dusted in pink icing sugar
  • Pretty pink hatbox can be upcycled when empty
  • Much more special than chocolate from the grocery store
$29.95
See it!

Patchology Roll Model Moisturising Roll On Eye Serum and Rejuvenating Eye Gel Kit

valentines-day-gifts-under-30-dermstore-patchology-set
Dermstore

Pros:

  • Comes with eye gels and serum
  • Roller made with rose quartz
  • Smoothing, softening ingredients including banana extract, mango seed extract, hyaluronic acid
$25.00
See it!

AmuseNd USB Cool Mist Humidifier

valentines-day-gifts-under-30-amazon-cactus-humidifier
Amazon
  • Adorable cactus design
  • Super quiet
  • Lights up
Was $18On Sale: $16You Save 11%
See it!

Rainbow Socks Sushi Socks

valentines-day-gifts-under-30-amazon-sushi-socks
Amazon

Pros:

  • Incredible packaging for sushi lovers
  • Three pairs
  • Two size options that each cover a range of sizes
$23.00
See it!
